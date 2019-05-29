Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Crown your dad King of the Creek this Father's Day and win a free dinner at Saltwater Cowboys
Just for the halibut!
Does your dad have what it takes to be named King of the Creek?
Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek is hosting a competition this Father's Day to crown one deserving dad King of the Creek. The winner will receive a free Father's Day dinner for four (and bragging rights for life).
Y'all ready for a whale of a tale? To enter send an email sharing why you think your dad is the biggest catch along with your favorite picture together to admin@saltwatercowboys.co.
Post your pic to Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter and tag the restaurant with the hashtag #kingonfthecreek. If your dad has ever referred to a hashtag as "that pound sign thing" you may just be a top contender.
For full details, visit saltwater-cowboys.com. Voting closes Tues. June 11 at 5 p.m. so get to tagging.
