Crown your dad King of the Creek this Father's Day and win a free dinner at Saltwater Cowboys

Does your dad have what it takes to be named King of the Creek?Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek is hosting a competition this Father's Day to crown one deserving dad King of the Creek. The winner will receive a free Father's Day dinner for four (and bragging rights for life).