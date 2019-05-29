Eat

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Crown your dad King of the Creek this Father's Day and win a free dinner at Saltwater Cowboys

Just for the halibut!

Posted by Braelyn Diamond on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
Does your dad have what it takes to be named King of the Creek?

Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek is hosting a competition this Father's Day to crown one deserving dad King of the Creek. The winner will receive a free Father's Day dinner for four (and bragging rights for life).

Y'all ready for a whale of a tale? To enter send an email sharing why you think your dad is the biggest catch along with your favorite picture together to admin@saltwatercowboys.co.

Post your pic to Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter and tag the restaurant with the hashtag #kingonfthecreek. If your dad has ever referred to a hashtag as "that pound sign thing" you may just be a top contender.

For full details, visit saltwater-cowboys.com. Voting closes Tues. June 11 at 5 p.m. so get to tagging.
Location Details Saltwater Cowboys
130 Mill St.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Lunch, Dinner (Daily)Sun. Brunch
Seafood, Barbecue and American
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS