What's Poppin': 15+ ways to beat the heat with 🍺 +🍽️

Tuesday

It's a short week, but that doesn't mean you should short change your dining experiences. Here's where to eat and drink (out of the heat) this week:The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market is hosted every Tues. starting at 3:30 p.m. showcasing a vibrant array of locally grown food and S.C. certified produce.

LoLa in Park Circle hosts a Crawfish Boil every Tues. from now until July 20. There will be a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil with happy hour specials and live music.

Semilla Taco offers $3 tacos all day long. This special applies to dine-in only.

Every Tues. is burger and beer night at Parcel 32. Head on over and get a burger and beer for just $10.



Get a preview of JackRabbit Filly tonight at Edmund's Oast starting at 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Edmund’s Oast Exchange hosts Wine Bar Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. Cheese plates can be paired with $6 wine glasses.

Head on over to Vintage Lounge starting at 5 p.m. to take a sneak peek at INTRO, an annual pop-up exhibition. Wine tastings will feature “New Spain” style wines.

Starting at just $3 Bohemian Bull is offering $3 build your own burger every Wed. night. Just tell them what you love, and they’ll create your masterpiece.

Thursday

Shrimp City Slim continues its Blues and BBQ harbor cruise every Thursday through October.





Edmund’s Oast Exchange will continue to host its Thursday drop in wine tasting starting at 5:30 p.m. All tastings are free with a suggested $5 donation to Yo Art.

Fatty’s Beer Works hosts $4 pint night starting at 4 p.m.



Holy City Brewing hosts Ripolo Citleto Festival from 9 to 11 p.m. with Rip City CHS comedy on deck.

Friday

Charles Towne Fermentory will host its final Pub Fare Burger Night for the month of May. Start your weekend off right with a double patty burger and a crisp craft beer.



The Golden Pineapple food truck returns to Freehouse Brewery starting at 4 p.m. with savory sandwiches to pair with the brewery's organic beer.

Saturday

The Grand Bohemian Hotel will continue to host its spin on the classic Sunday brunch. Enjoy craft cocktails and rotating weekly specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.





The Barrel Charleston hosts happy hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $10 cover charge will cover your first drink and a $5 donation to The Citadel Foundation.



Two Blokes and Duff Training host a Brewlympics at the brewery starting at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday

Lowlife Bar hosts their sixth Maryland crab fest starting at 3 p.m.

Tabulli throws down every Sunday with their Drag Brunch from 12 a.m. until 4 p.m. Enjoy a fun show with bottomless mimosas, and a brunch buffet.



Rusty Bull welcomes their new exec chef with kitchen grand opening party starting at 5 p.m.