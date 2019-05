Piccolo Spoleto: Grab a six pack of pop-up performances at local breweries

click to enlarge Josh Wilson Photography

David Higgins has hit his songwriting stride since the release of Hit the Ground Running

Starting Tues. May 28 you can have your arts and drink beer too at six pop-up performances hosted at local breweries as part of Piccolo Spoleto. Here's the lowdown: Porto Seguro presents a laid-back groove of Brazilian samba, bossa and choro today, Tues. May 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. atThe Charlestones, Alliance for Full Acceptance, and 2018 Piccolo poster artist Tami Boyce will also be making appearances between sets.Head on over toWed. May 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as Admiral Radio returns to the basics of good songwriting and music with heart. You won’t want to miss their timeless style and classic sound. Kyle Lacy and The Wildest are taking thestage as part of this year's pop-up brewery series. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thurs. May 30 Lacy will perform his music, inspired by records he grew up listening to.Get dancing with the Mike Freund Band from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tues. Jun. 4. at Nathan and Eva will be performing aton Wed. June 5 from 6-9 p.m. This sibling folk duo are always a crowd fave.On Thurs. June 6 make your way tofor Thankful Thursday with Enough Pie ($1/pint will go to the nonprofit) and a free concert from David Higgins as part of Piccolo Spoleto.