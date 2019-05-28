Eat

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Piccolo Spoleto: Grab a six pack of pop-up performances at local breweries

Cheers to that

Posted by Braelyn Diamond on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge David Higgins has hit his songwriting stride since the release of Hit the Ground Running - JOSH WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Josh Wilson Photography
  • David Higgins has hit his songwriting stride since the release of Hit the Ground Running
Starting Tues. May 28 you can have your arts and drink beer too at six pop-up performances hosted at local breweries as part of Piccolo Spoleto. Here's the lowdown:

Porto Seguro presents a laid-back groove of Brazilian samba, bossa and choro today, Tues. May 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. The Charlestones, Alliance for Full Acceptance, and 2018 Piccolo poster artist Tami Boyce will also be making appearances between sets.

Head on over to Baker & Brewer Wed. May 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as Admiral Radio returns to the basics of good songwriting and music with heart. You won’t want to miss their timeless style and classic sound.

Kyle Lacy and The Wildest are taking the Low Tide Brewing stage as part of this year's pop-up brewery series. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thurs. May 30 Lacy will perform his music, inspired by records he grew up listening to.

Get dancing with the Mike Freund Band from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tues. Jun. 4. at Lo-Fi Brewing Co.

Nathan and Eva will be performing at Cooper River Brewing Co. on Wed. June 5 from 6-9 p.m. This sibling folk duo are always a crowd fave.

On Thurs. June 6 make your way to Tradesman Brewing Co. for Thankful Thursday with Enough Pie ($1/pint will go to the nonprofit) and a free concert from David Higgins as part of Piccolo Spoleto.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS