The couple behind Congress talks up Ciaburri's, a new pop-up featuring some of their most popular Mexican flavors

Since the closure of Congress, Mark and Adrienne have started popping up around town with Ciaburri’s Interior Mexican Flavors, an itinerant concept that extends their reach from the Mt. Pleasant area to Folly Beach, downtown, and Sullivan’s Island.



Doing business together is familiar territory for the couple, who first met working together at a restaurant in Austin, Texas. After leaving the Lone Star State, they moved back to Mt. Pleasant, Adrienne’s hometown, and bought the old La Hacienda restaurant space, opening Congress in 2016.



Their Congress menu was a fusion of Italian and Mexican dishes, reflecting Mark's heritage — he's the primary chef. With the new venture, "Ciaburri’s" will tighten up their menu, featuring only the most popular Mexican dishes from Congress.



Their standout item? That would be their made from scratch mole poblano sauce. The sauce is usually paired with their enchiladas. (They even sell it by the jar so that customers can take the magic home with them.)