Here's where to drink frosé in Charleston when temps start rising

It's no secret that it's hot here in the Holy City. What better way to cool down then sipping on a frozen drink? And when we say a frozen drink, we mean THE frozen drink. Frosé, all day. Here are some places to find this summertime staple:This sports bar has solid 'za, and plenty of seating inside and outside (four bars, no less). Pair your pie with a High Noon Grapefruit Frosé ($7).It's fitting that the new southern restaurant on East Bay would have a frozen beverage on the menu (it's in the space formerly occupied by den of debauchery, Wet Willie's). Order the "Call an Uber Froze" for $8.Shop apparel, accessories, and art at Skinny Dip, then head to the patio for a $7 glass of frosé.A little ways up on King Street, on the roof at Stars is running that frose game all day in three flavors: Rose, grapefruit, and citrus. Come for the drinks, stay for the breeze (hopefully).While you may think soft serve is Leon's premier sweet treat, they also have a rosé slushie on deck for 10 buckaroos. Pairs best with fried chicken sammie.