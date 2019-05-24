Eat

Here's where to drink frosé in Charleston when temps start rising

Sunny with a chance of pink drink

It's no secret that it's hot here in the Holy City. What better way to cool down then sipping on a frozen drink? And when we say a frozen drink, we mean THE frozen drink. Frosé, all day. Here are some places to find this summertime staple:

Uptown Social

This sports bar has solid 'za, and plenty of seating inside and outside (four bars, no less). Pair your pie with a High Noon Grapefruit Frosé ($7).
587 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843)793-1837
Lunch, Dinner (Daily). Weekend Brunch
American, Sports Bar and Pizza
Map

Pawpaw

It's fitting that the new southern restaurant on East Bay would have a frozen beverage on the menu (it's in the space formerly occupied by den of debauchery, Wet Willie's). Order the "Call an Uber Froze" for $8. 
209 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
843-297-4443
Lunch, Dinner, (Daily) & Sun. BrunchSun.-Thurs. from 5 – 10 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. from 5 – 11 p.m.
Southern
Map

The Skinny Dip

Shop apparel, accessories, and art at Skinny Dip, then head to the patio for a $7 glass of frosé. 
345 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Store
Map

Stars Rooftop

A little ways up on King Street, on the roof at Stars is running that frose game all day in three flavors: Rose, grapefruit, and citrus. Come for the drinks, stay for the breeze (hopefully).
495 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-0100
Dinner & Weekend Brunch
Modern American
Map

Leon's Oyster Shop

While you may think soft serve is Leon's premier sweet treat, they also have a rosé slushie on deck for 10 buckaroos. Pairs best with fried chicken sammie.
698 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 531-8500
Lunch & Dinner
Seafood, American and Bar
Map
If you see your fave cocktail missing, please let us know. Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com with all the deets.

