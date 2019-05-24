Grace Church's tea room starts lunch this Mon. May 27

Why you should eat at the Grace Church Tea Room

Ham biscuits, she crab soup, and shrimp remoulade

Back in the 1800s, tea rooms were a liberating social arena where women could dine without men. Casual, yet sophisticated and quaint, the tea room popularized eating in courtyards. Today, tea rooms tend to pop up in area churches, where the women of the congregation make classic Southern versions of soups, salads, and sandwiches and welcome the community in to dine, raising money on behalf of charities.

By Alison Sher

