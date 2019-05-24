Eat

Grace Church's tea room starts lunch this Mon. May 27

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 4:17 PM

Spring brings a lot of things: flowers, Spoleto, and of course, Grace Church's tea room. Grace Church's tea room starts back this Mon. May 27, and will be serving lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What is a tea room, you ask? From the Charleston City Paper archives: "Back in the 1800s, tea rooms were a liberating social arena where women could dine without men. Casual, yet sophisticated and quaint, the tea room popularized eating in courtyards. Today, tea rooms tend to pop up in area churches, where the women of the congregation make classic Southern versions of soups, salads, and sandwiches and welcome the community in to dine, raising money on behalf of charities."
Now in its 29th year, Grace Church's tea room will be serving tea room classics like okra soup, she crab soup, shrimp remoulade, pimento cheese sandwiches, Huguenot Torte, and other delightful dishes. The prices range from $4 to $11, so you can dine guilt free knowing that you won't break the bank and your money is going to a good cause. Grace Church was able to give $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits due to last year's successful tea room.

For more information, visit their website.

