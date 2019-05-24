Eat

Friday, May 24, 2019

Get a preview of JackRabbit Filly at Edmund's Oast on Tues. May 28

We're talking sweet and sour frog legs

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, May 24, 2019 at 2:01 PM

Anyone else counting down the days until the  Short Grain x Stems & Skins mashup is official?

If you need a taste of JackRabbit Filly, the new Chinese heritage-driven concept coming to Park Circle this summer, and you need it now, here's your chance.
Related Short Grain will move from pop-up to permanent in Park Circle at new restaurant with Stems & Skins team: Jackrabbit Filly will feature Short Grain bites and Stems & Skins sips
Short Grain will move from pop-up to permanent in Park Circle at new restaurant with Stems & Skins team
Jackrabbit Filly will feature Short Grain bites and Stems & Skins sips
Well, Shuai and Corrie are finally ready to talk about their next moves.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Features
Tues. May 28 at Edmund's Oast, Shuai will be popping up with fun things like a "mapo tofu okonomiyaki, BBQ shrimp nanban, and Sichuan half sour pickles." The chef says if he were looking to pair the eats with some EO libations, he'd start with the Sea Change cocktail, then move on to a Coast Brewery Kolsch or rosé, "cause Rosé All Day."

Other menu items include market fish, octopus, crab, and wasabi; charred cabbage with peanut romesco and maple ponzu; fried chicken feet with peanuts, chilis, and sticky sauce; and sweet and sour frog legs (!).

We asked the Edmund's Oast crew what EO beverages they'd pair with these spicy/sweet/inventive delights, and here's what they had to say:

Sarah O'Kelley, EO wine director
Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation White: yummy, natural and earthy
Occhipinti SP68 Rosso: chillable natural red
Pax Trousseau Gris: rosé with backbone
Any Champagne!

Brandon Plyler, advanced cicerone and EO/EOBC beer guy
Universally pair-able beers:
Ettaler Hellerbock
Pilsner Urquell
EOBC Bound by Time IPA
De Dolle Boskeun
COAST 32/50 Kolsch
Weihenstephaner Hefeweisse

Jayce McConnell, head EO bartender
"Lots of rum I suppose but that's how I approach every situation."
Location Details Edmund's Oast
Edmund's Oast
1081 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 727-1145
Serving Dinner (Mon.-Sat.), Sun. Brunch
Modern American, Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS