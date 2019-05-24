Get a preview of JackRabbit Filly at Edmund's Oast on Tues. May 28

Anyone else counting down the days until the Short Grain x Stems & Skins mashup is official?If you need a taste of JackRabbit Filly, the new Chinese heritage-driven concept coming to Park Circle this summer, and you need it now, here's your chance.Tues. May 28 at Edmund's Oast, Shuai will be popping up with fun things like a "mapo tofu okonomiyaki, BBQ shrimp nanban, and Sichuan half sour pickles." The chef says if he were looking to pair the eats with some EO libations, he'd start with the Sea Change cocktail, then move on to a Coast Brewery Kolsch or rosé, "cause Rosé All Day."Other menu items include market fish, octopus, crab, and wasabi; charred cabbage with peanut romesco and maple ponzu; fried chicken feet with peanuts, chilis, and sticky sauce; and sweet and sour frog legs (!).We asked the Edmund's Oast crew what EO beverages they'd pair with these spicy/sweet/inventive delights, and here's what they had to say:yummy, natural and earthychillable natural redrosé with backboneEttaler HellerbockPilsner UrquellEOBC Bound by Time IPADe Dolle BoskeunCOAST 32/50 KolschWeihenstephaner Hefeweisse"Lots of rum I suppose but that's how I approach every situation."