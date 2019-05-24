Get a preview of JackRabbit Filly at Edmund's Oast on Tues. May 28

Anyone else counting down the days until the Short Grain x Stems & Skins mashup is official?
If you need a taste of JackRabbit Filly, the new Chinese heritage-driven concept coming to Park Circle this summer, and you need it now, here's your chance.
Tues. May 28 at Edmund's Oast, Shuai will be popping up with fun things like a "mapo tofu okonomiyaki, BBQ shrimp nanban, and Sichuan half sour pickles." The chef says if he were looking to pair the eats with some EO libations, he'd start with the Sea Change cocktail, then move on to a Coast Brewery Kolsch or rosé, "cause Rosé All Day."
Other menu items include market fish, octopus, crab, and wasabi; charred cabbage with peanut romesco and maple ponzu; fried chicken feet with peanuts, chilis, and sticky sauce; and sweet and sour frog legs (!).
We asked the Edmund's Oast crew what EO beverages they'd pair with these spicy/sweet/inventive delights, and here's what they had to say:
Sarah O'Kelley, EO wine director
Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation White:
yummy, natural and earthy
Occhipinti SP68 Rosso:
chillable natural red
Pax Trousseau Gris:
rosé with backbone
Any Champagne!
Brandon Plyler, advanced cicerone and EO/EOBC beer guy
Universally pair-able beers:
Ettaler Hellerbock
Pilsner Urquell
EOBC Bound by Time IPA
De Dolle Boskeun
COAST 32/50 Kolsch
Weihenstephaner Hefeweisse
Jayce McConnell, head EO bartender
"Lots of rum I suppose but that's how I approach every situation."