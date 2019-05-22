The Brick hosts Flip Cup Karaoke Tournament starting this Memorial Day weekend

click to enlarge
So, you like flip cup. You love karaoke. Boy do we have an event for you. The Brick is hosting a Flip Cup Karaoke Tournament this Sun. May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Eight or more five-person teams will go head to head in flip cup.
Flip cup 101: each player has to chug beer (in this case, water, thanks to S.C. law) and then once they've finished it, flip the cup upside down on the table. Only when the first player is done and the cup is flipped, the next player can start chugging. The first team finished wins and in the tournament at The Brick, gets to choose the loser's karaoke song.
Better (or worse) than that, the losers don't perform with a DJ and the original backing track — they will perform live band karaoke. In other words, they'll be the frontman (front-team?) for local band High Society. Registering
is $20 per team and five people are required.
The overall winner will be automatically placed in the championship round with the chance to win $500. If you just want to sing your own karaoke hits with a live backing band, you are welcome to do that while the flip cup is going on.
If you can't make the Sun. May 26 competition, there are additional tourney dates on June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, and Sept. 1.