Husk is the only Charleston restaurant on OpenTable's "Big Night Out" top 100 list

OpenTable users have spoken: Based on more than 12 million diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants across the nation, Husk (now officially Brock-less) has been named one of the top 100 restaurants best suited for a "big night out."

The Big Night Out list highlights restaurants that stand out for their "vibrant scenery, lively ambiance, and exceptional food and drinks." The list is a great cheat sheet for finding a surefire dining experience in a popular city without the headache of ticking boxes yourself.

Husk is the only Charleston restaurant (and the only one in the state, actually) to make the list. California, New York, and Chicago establishment dominate the list with a combined 48 restaurants on the list.

It's no surprise that popular opinion on the internet would find favor with the Lowcountry darling. In 2011, The New York Times described Husk as, "possibly the most important restaurant in the history of Southern cooking."



Since then, between the culinary finesse of founding chef Sean Brock and current exec chef Travis Grimes, the restaurant has continued to impress critics and laypeople alike with its dedication to local, seasonal ingredients and down-home dishes.