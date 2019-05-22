Feed your soul tonight with health counselors at Still Soul Studio

Get over the hump, out of your mind, and into your body tonight at Still Soul Studio with Ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O'Hara and integrative health coach Dana Bufalino from 6 to 8 p.m.O'Hara and Bufalino will be conducting their third session for their Soul Food series, "How to Build your Holistic Medicine Cabinet." This final installment of the series will focus on helping identify what causes you to feel unwell, which products don't support an ideal quality of life, and how to choose the most beneficial products to help decrease day-to-day stress. They'll have take home goodies, too.

The hosts will share stories about their own health to encourage participants to thrive in areas that may seem impossible. For daily inspo, follow O'Hara on Instagram. Her stories include powerful, self-talk sentiments that we could all benefit from, i.e. "It's time to take your power back!"

This cost of this three-hour event will be $44. Visit stillsoulstudio.com/events for registration and more information.