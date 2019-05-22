Eat

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Feed your soul tonight with health counselors at Still Soul Studio

Build a "holistic medicine cabinet"

Posted by Braelyn Diamond on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Get over the hump, out of your mind, and into your body tonight at Still Soul Studio with Ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O'Hara and integrative health coach Dana Bufalino from 6 to 8 p.m.

O'Hara and Bufalino will be conducting their third session for their Soul Food series, "How to Build your Holistic Medicine Cabinet." This final installment of the series will focus on helping identify what causes you to feel unwell, which products don't support an ideal quality of life, and how to choose the most beneficial products to help decrease day-to-day stress. They'll have take home goodies, too.

The hosts will share stories about their own health to encourage participants to thrive in areas that may seem impossible. For daily inspo, follow O'Hara on Instagram. Her stories include powerful, self-talk sentiments that we could all benefit from, i.e. "It's time to take your power back!"


This cost of this three-hour event will be $44. Visit stillsoulstudio.com/events for registration and more information.

Location Details Still Soul Studio
Still Soul Studio
579 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
General Location
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS