Feed your soul tonight with health counselors at Still Soul Studio

Get over the hump, out of your mind, and into your body tonight at Still Soul Studio with Ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O'Hara and integrative health coach Dana Bufalino from 6 to 8 p.m.View this post on Instagram
Kick off your summer with a dose of Soul Food. The next installment of this uniquely vibrant and healthful series is happening this Wednesday! . If you are ready to let go of toxicity and welcome more vibrant health into your life, this workshop is for you. Join Caryn O'Hara (@carynoharaayurveda) and Dana Bufalino (@kind_roots) for a workshop that will include a deep relaxation meditation, tools on how to build your health cabinet with ease, authentic connection with these health experts, and fun pinpointing what your system needs and how to feed your soul best. . Wednesday, May 22 6-8 PM $33 . Reserve your spot at stillsoulstudio.com
The hosts will share stories about their own health to encourage participants to thrive in areas that may seem impossible. For daily inspo, follow O'Hara on Instagram. Her stories include powerful, self-talk sentiments that we could all benefit from, i.e. "It's time to take your power back!"
This cost of this three-hour event will be $44. Visit stillsoulstudio.com/events for registration and more information.