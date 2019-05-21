Taste of Charleston returns this fall after two year hiatus with ticket launch Thurs. June 6

click to enlarge
The Charleston Restaurant Foundation — the same fine folks who bring us Charleston Restaurant Week and Lowcountry Oyster Festival, BTW — has announced that Taste of Charleston will be making its return after a two year hiatus.
You can taste all that the Lowcountry has to offer (on the water, no less) Sun. Oct 13 at Riverfront Park as more than 40 area restaurants sling their eats while live entertainment plays in the background and sponsors relax in private cabanas. This year's fest will also feature RFID wristbands, which allow guests to preload points to be redeemed for food and drink. No messy money exchange required.
“After a two-year break, we are thrilled to bring back the Taste of Charleston this fall with elevated chefs, restaurants, and activities so that guests can experience the best of Charleston’s culinary scene at an affordable cost," said Charleston Restaurant Foundation president Jonathan Kish in a press release. “We can’t wait to introduce guests to our seamless and convenient RFID wristbands, reimagined VIP experience, Charleston Cultural Center, and more.”
Celebrate the event's return Thurs. June 6 at the ticket launch party
from 6-9 p.m. at the Cooper River Room in Mt. Pleasant. For $75 you'll get access to discounted Taste of Charleston tickets, music from Battery Brass Band, local bites and sips, and giveaways.
Purchase launch tickets here
and Taste of Charleston tickets will be available for purchase online
Thurs. June 6.
@ Cooper River Room
99 Harry Hamlin Jr. Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant,
SC
When: Thu., June 6, 6 p.m.
Price:
$75
