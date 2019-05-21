Eat

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Spero resurrects Red Sauce Night at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. in June

Lost in the (red) sauce

Posted by Olivia Neumann on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge A little tease from a Spero red sauce night back in 2018 - INSTAGRAM.COM/SPERO_CHS
  • instagram.com/spero_chs
  • A little tease from a Spero red sauce night back in 2018
Spero (gone from Meeting Street, but very much alive in spirit) and pop-up/catering biz Embers and Ashes will take over Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.'s kitchen Tues. June 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for their famed Red Sauce Night. That's a full day of red sauce, baby.

For the uninitiated, Red Sauce Night features Northeast homestyle classics like lasagna, pizza, subs/grinders/hoagies (whatever you wanna call it), cannoli, etc. They'll also have gelato, fried "mutz" (mozz, FYI), calamari, and a full bar. Ya know, all the stuff that makes you sit back, hand on belly, with a satisfied 'mmmm.'


With Embers and Ashes, chefs Leila and Italo Marino explore traditional yet transitional takes on Italian cooking with a nomadic twist. After working for six years at Monza, this couple decided to take off and discover new styles of culinary creations by maintaining a pop-up based kitchen lifestyle.

Location Details Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 990-9449
Brewery, Pizza, Brewpub and Bar
Map

