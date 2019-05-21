Spero resurrects Red Sauce Night at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. in June

click to enlarge instagram.com/spero_chs

A little tease from a Spero red sauce night back in 2018

Spero (gone from Meeting Street, but very much alive in spirit) and pop-up/catering biz Embers and Ashes will take over Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.'s kitchen Tues. June 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for their famed Red Sauce Night. That's a full day of red sauce, baby.For the uninitiated, Red Sauce Night features Northeast homestyle classics like lasagna, pizza, subs/grinders/hoagies (whatever you wanna call it), cannoli, etc. They'll also have gelato, fried "mutz" (mozz, FYI), calamari, and a full bar. Ya know, all the stuff that makes you sit back, hand on belly, with a satisfied 'mmmm.'





With Embers and Ashes, chefs Leila and Italo Marino explore traditional yet transitional takes on Italian cooking with a nomadic twist. After working for six years at Monza, this couple decided to take off and discover new styles of culinary creations by maintaining a pop-up based kitchen lifestyle.

Although they shuttered their spot in 2018, Spero has been bringing simple, delicious eats to Charleston since 2015. Follow both on the 'gram to see where they'll be popping up next.