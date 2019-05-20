What's Poppin': 20+ food and drink events to get you through the week

As we head into a big three day weekend, take some time to reflect on what's most important — food. And markets. And wine tastings. Pre-game Memorial Day with all the goodness below: Monday Bet you’ve never experienced a drag night like this one. Drag Bingo is at Pounce Cat Cafe o from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Hang with Patti O’ Furniture and all of their furry friends in this two-hour bingo sesh.

Admit it, yoga is better when it’s followed with an IPA. Head to Frothy Beard Brewing Company in West Ashley every Mon. from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. for a yoga class and a brew. All are welcome.



Tonight Stems & Skins launches their summer dinner series with Pub Fare — starting at 6 p.m. grab a glass of vino paired perfectly with a smash burger.



Head to the Folly Farmers Market every Mon. starting at 4 p.m. for fresh produce, artisan wares, plus workshops and community building. Tuesday If you think you know your wines, think again. Join Wine & Co. for their Hidden Gems Wine



If you think you know your wines, think again. Join Wine & Co. for their Hidden Gems Wine Tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to sip on a lineup you've never experienced.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Bin 526 and the Daniel Island Historical Society host artist and gallery owner Lese Corrigan for a night of art history and vino.



Grab your weekly groceries at the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market starting at 3:30 p.m.



Wednesday



Parcel 32 hosts their weekly Bubbles + Pearls every Wed. through June from 5 to 10 p.m.





Wednesdays are for the burgers. Make sure you’re at Bohemian Bull from 4 to 10 p.m. and you’ll build your own for just $3.



Saveurs du Monde Cafe hosts a New Zealand wine tasting starting at 6 p.m.



Sip on a glass of vino as you stroll around Middleton Plantation's gardens starting at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Think you’ve got a good arm? Practice your axe throwing with Palmetto Brewery on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.



Celebrate national Chard day (yes, it exists) at Coastal Provisions on the terrace at Wild Dunes with Wente Vineyards, California's "first family of Chardonnay" starting at 3 p.m.



Grab some buttery popcorn and watch beloved romantic flick The Notebook at The Restoration starting at 7:30 p.m. A $10 movie package includes ticket, popcorn, and soft drink or bottled water and your choice of movie candy.



Friday

Saturday

J. Stark's fifth anniversary party kicks off at 5 p.m. with a special art exhibit by Beau Difiore and summer cocktails from guest bartender Joey Goetz. Butcher & Bee hosts chef Roy Hyams from Nahum Wine House in Haifa, Israel Thurs. May 23 and Fri. May 24 featuring dishes with spices and olive oil from Israel. 2Nixons is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. with noods, squeeze burgers, and more.

Happy birthday, Whole Foods! Come celebrate the store's 15th anniversary on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you need more convincing, there will be a Lowcountry boil.



Charleston Sports Pub on James Island turns one with live music, prizes, and giveaways from 1 to 6 p.m.



Frothy hosts a Mem Day pig pickin' and Low Country Boil from noon to 5 p.m.



Saturdays are for farmers markets: check out ones downtown, on Johns Island, Summerville, and North Charleston.





Sunday



The Spring/Summer Biergarten Brunch Tour is back on May 26 at 11 a.m. at Bay Street Biergarten. Jam to DJ Natty Heavy and order a bloody mary (or two).

Jello shots, Tito’s, and a little Americana. Check out the Summer Music Series at Vickery’s in Shem Creek from 5 to 7 p.m.



Fried fish sandwich Sunday? Get to it at The Parlour starting at 5 p.m.

Monday (Mem Day!)



Find out who has the best tacos and tequila cocktails at Royal American on May 27, starting at 7 p.m. Order a drink and watch Charleston’s best chefs and bartenders fight it out in this round of Taco Tequila Kombat.