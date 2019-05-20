What's Poppin': 20+ food and drink events to get you through the week

As we head into a big three day weekend, take some time to reflect on what's most important — food. And markets. And wine tastings. Pre-game Memorial Day with all the goodness below:
Admit it, yoga is better when it’s followed with an IPA. Head to Frothy Beard Brewing Company in West Ashley every Mon. from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. for a yoga class and a brew. All are welcome.
Tonight Stems & Skins launches their summer dinner series with Pub Fare — starting at 6 p.m. grab a glass of vino paired perfectly with a smash burger.
Head to the Folly Farmers Market every Mon. starting at 4 p.m. for fresh produce, artisan wares, plus workshops and community building.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Bin 526 and the Daniel Island Historical Society host artist and gallery owner Lese Corrigan for a night of art history and vino.
Grab your weekly groceries at the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market starting at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Wednesdays are for the burgers. Make sure you’re at Bohemian Bull from 4 to 10 p.m. and you’ll build your own for just $3.
Saveurs du Monde Cafe hosts a New Zealand wine tasting starting at 6 p.m.
Sip on a glass of vino as you stroll around Middleton Plantation's gardens starting at 5:30 p.m.
Think you’ve got a good arm? Practice your axe throwing with Palmetto Brewery on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.
Celebrate national Chard day (yes, it exists) at Coastal Provisions on the terrace at Wild Dunes with Wente Vineyards, California's "first family of Chardonnay" starting at 3 p.m.
Grab some buttery popcorn and watch beloved romantic flick The Notebook at The Restoration starting at 7:30 p.m. A $10 movie package includes ticket, popcorn, and soft drink or bottled water and your choice of movie candy.
Happy birthday, Whole Foods! Come celebrate the store's 15th anniversary on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you need more convincing, there will be a Lowcountry boil.
Charleston Sports Pub on James Island turns one with live music, prizes, and giveaways from 1 to 6 p.m.
Frothy hosts a Mem Day pig pickin' and Low Country Boil from noon to 5 p.m.
Saturdays are for farmers markets: check out ones downtown, on Johns Island, Summerville, and North Charleston.
Sunday
The Spring/Summer Biergarten Brunch Tour is back on May 26 at 11 a.m. at Bay Street Biergarten. Jam to DJ Natty Heavy and order a bloody mary (or two).
Jello shots, Tito’s, and a little Americana. Check out the Summer Music Series at Vickery’s in Shem Creek from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fried fish sandwich Sunday? Get to it at The Parlour starting at 5 p.m.
Find out who has the best tacos and tequila cocktails at Royal American on May 27, starting at 7 p.m. Order a drink and watch Charleston’s best chefs and bartenders fight it out in this round of Taco Tequila Kombat.