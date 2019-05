Technique and craft are clear in Pink Cactus' fresh tortillas and complex sauces

Holy Mole

Set in the once-home of both Nacha Mama's and Garcia's Tortilla House on Spring Street, Pink Cactus is sticking with the genre, offering sophisticated, regional Oaxacan fare and potentially turning ¡Oaxaca! into a local battle cry, or at least a notable buzzword.

By Vanessa Wolf

