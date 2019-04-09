What's Poppin': 28 excuses to go out and eat this week

The Bridge Run is over, which means there's no need to eat healthy — beach bod be damned! But if you do want greens, it's officially farmers market season, too. Here are 28 ways to choose your adventure:
Tuesday
Donate a book at Bay Street Biergarten
and get a free beer to benefit the Charleston County Public Library from 5:50 to 8 p.m.
Test your Parks & Rec. trivia
at all Charleston Sports Pub locations starting at 9 p.m.
Share a drink
with your best human and dog friend at Avondale Wine & Cheese at 6 p.m., with $1 from each glass of wine donated to Carolina Boxer Rescue.
Food historian Marcie Cohen Ferris and James Beard Award-winning chef and author Michael Twitty are presenting a special conversation
about two communities who have inspired much of Lowcountry cuisine — Jewish and African American. Event starts at
7:30 p.m. at the Simons Center for Arts on CofC campus.
Wednesday
Get to the MUSC Horseshoe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Earth Day and Local Food Festival
, featuring environmentally conscious organizations, food trucks, farmers, and more.
Wine down
in the evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Old Towne Creek County Park for wine, food trucks, activities, and enjoy a relaxing time in the middle of a work week.
It's the Charleston Prowl & Growl
, a dinner and speaking event with Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Brad Brownell, at the convention center from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $30
.
Circa 1886 is hosting a special Bourbon & Bacon
event at 6:30 p.m. with Chef Marc Collins serving up a four-course meal inspired by bourbon cocktail recipes. Tickets are $90.
Thursday
It's opening night and Thirsty Thursday
at the Joe with dollar Budweiser beers and DJ Natty Heavy starting at 7 p.m.
Ashley Ridge High School's Culinary and Agriculture programs are teaming up again for the 3rd Annual Farm to Fork
dinner. Tickets start at $40 and all proceeds go back to the school's Culinary and Agriculture programs.
Burton's Grill is hosting a special Paws on the Patio
event, an exclusive happy hour with dogs, foods, and drinks starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are
$25 with $10 per person donated to Charleston Animal Society.
Bistro Toulouse is celebrating five years
with a special menu from Chef Matt, including foie gras torchon with seasonal fruit compote, braised lamb shoulder, and much more, starting at 5 p.m.
Celebrate King Grambinus,
the first person to add hops to beers, at Fam's Brewing Co. from 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday
Burger Nights
continue at Charles Towne Fermentory with Pub Fare from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Brunch Holiday food truck will be
at Freehouse Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m., serving up delicious eats all evening.
Commonhouse Aleworks is hosting an unoffical Highwater Fest kick off
with food from Florie's and the last kegs from their collaboration with Shovels and Rope. Starts at 5 p.m.
Get a pork chop dinner
with mashed potatoes, fried okra, and more for just $10 at VFW Post from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday
Celebrate sour beer
at Frothy Beard Brewing from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and try different breweries from around the country like Ommegang from Cooperstown, NY or Central State Brewing from Indianapolis, IN.
Spend the morning at the first Charleston Farmers Market
of the season in Marion Square starting at 8 a.m. and enjoy the spring weather and local vendors.
Charleston Sports Pub in James Island is hosting a Pig Pickin' Block Party
from 1 to 5 p.m. with $15 all-you-can-eat roast pig, drink specials, live music, and an oinkin' good time.
Head over to Dunleavy's Pub
on Sullivan's Island to celebrate their 27th anniversary and raise a glass to many more.
It's the Highwater Fest
this weekend, featuring 20+ bands on two stages, copious amounts of food, local vendors, and special foodie experiences such as Pass the Peas
or oyster education classes. Tickets start at $160
for the weekend.
Toast to turtles
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. from 1 to 7 p.m. The Turtle Survival Alliance will be on hand, greeting you with live turtles and tortoises in honor of the new Edmund's Oast Turtle Toast beer.
It's the kick-off of the Summerville Farmers Market
, every Saturday until Nov. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local fruits, meats, produce, and more.
Sunday
Prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones with a GoT-themed brunch
at Charleston Sports Pub in James Island, featuring bottomless mimosas and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Go running (or eating) in the 90s at Bay Street Biergarten for a 90s brunch
from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music from The Midnight City.
The new Metro Diner
on Sam Rittenberg is hosting a reserved, soft opening event all day from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Lowcountry Autism Foundation. Reservations required.
Drop In Bar & Deli
is celebrating 10 years with food and drink specials, and live music from 12 to 7 p.m.