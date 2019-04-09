Eat

What's Poppin': 28 excuses to go out and eat this week

Posted by Michael Pham on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 8:55 AM

The Bridge Run is over, which means there's no need to eat healthy — beach bod be damned! But if you do want greens, it's officially farmers market season, too. Here are 28 ways to choose your adventure:

Tuesday

Donate a book at Bay Street Biergarten and get a free beer to benefit the Charleston County Public Library from 5:50 to 8 p.m.

Test your Parks & Rec. trivia at all Charleston Sports Pub locations starting at 9 p.m.

Share a drink with your best human and dog friend at Avondale Wine & Cheese at 6 p.m., with $1 from each glass of wine donated to Carolina Boxer Rescue.

Food historian Marcie Cohen Ferris and James Beard Award-winning chef and author Michael Twitty are presenting a special conversation about two communities who have inspired much of Lowcountry cuisine — Jewish and African American. Event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Simons Center for Arts on CofC campus.

Wednesday

Get to the MUSC Horseshoe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Earth Day and Local Food Festival, featuring environmentally conscious organizations, food trucks, farmers, and more.

Wine down in the evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Old Towne Creek County Park for wine, food trucks, activities, and enjoy a relaxing time in the middle of a work week.

It's the Charleston Prowl & Growl, a dinner and speaking event with Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Brad Brownell, at the convention center from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Circa 1886 is hosting a special Bourbon & Bacon event at 6:30 p.m. with Chef Marc Collins serving up a four-course meal inspired by bourbon cocktail recipes. Tickets are $90.

Thursday

It's opening night and Thirsty Thursday at the Joe with dollar Budweiser beers and DJ Natty Heavy starting at 7 p.m.

Ashley Ridge High School's Culinary and Agriculture programs are teaming up again for the 3rd Annual Farm to Fork dinner. Tickets start at $40 and all proceeds go back to the school's Culinary and Agriculture programs.

Burton's Grill is hosting a special Paws on the Patio event, an exclusive happy hour with dogs, foods, and drinks starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 with $10 per person donated to Charleston Animal Society.

Bistro Toulouse is celebrating five years with a special menu from Chef Matt, including foie gras torchon with seasonal fruit compote, braised lamb shoulder, and much more, starting at 5 p.m.

Celebrate King Grambinus, the first person to add hops to beers, at Fam's Brewing Co. from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday

Burger Nights continue at Charles Towne Fermentory with Pub Fare from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Brunch Holiday food truck will be at Freehouse Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m., serving up delicious eats all evening.

Commonhouse Aleworks is hosting an unoffical Highwater Fest kick off with food from Florie's and the last kegs from their collaboration with Shovels and Rope. Starts at 5 p.m.

Get a pork chop dinner with mashed potatoes, fried okra, and more for just $10 at VFW Post from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday

Celebrate sour beer at Frothy Beard Brewing from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and try different breweries from around the country like Ommegang from Cooperstown, NY or Central State Brewing from Indianapolis, IN.

Spend the morning at the first Charleston Farmers Market of the season in Marion Square starting at 8 a.m. and enjoy the spring weather and local vendors.

Charleston Sports Pub in James Island is hosting a Pig Pickin' Block Party from 1 to 5 p.m. with $15 all-you-can-eat roast pig, drink specials, live music, and an oinkin' good time.

Head over to Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island to celebrate their 27th anniversary and raise a glass to many more.

It's the Highwater Fest this weekend, featuring 20+ bands on two stages, copious amounts of food, local vendors, and special foodie experiences such as Pass the Peas or oyster education classes. Tickets start at $160 for the weekend.

Toast to turtles at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. from 1 to 7 p.m. The Turtle Survival Alliance will be on hand, greeting you with live turtles and tortoises in honor of the new Edmund's Oast Turtle Toast beer.

It's the kick-off of the Summerville Farmers Market, every Saturday until Nov. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local fruits, meats, produce, and more.

Sunday

Prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones with a GoT-themed brunch at Charleston Sports Pub in James Island, featuring bottomless mimosas and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Go running (or eating) in the 90s at Bay Street Biergarten for a 90s brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music from The Midnight City.

The new Metro Diner on Sam Rittenberg is hosting a reserved, soft opening event all day from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Lowcountry Autism Foundation. Reservations required.

Drop In Bar & Deli is celebrating 10 years with food and drink specials, and live music from 12 to 7 p.m.

