Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Charleston's Amor Healing Kitchen named winner of Rachael Ray's Feed it Forward contest

Look for Amor Friday on "Rachael Ray Show"

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 6:12 PM

click to enlarge Rachael Ray and Amor Healing Kitchen executive director Maria Kelly - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Rachael Ray and Amor Healing Kitchen executive director Maria Kelly
Local nonprofit Amor Healing Kitchen has announced that they are the winners of celebrity chef Rachael Ray's second annual Feed it Forward contest, hosted by Ray's Yum-O! Foundation.

The nonprofit, which prepares and delivers organic meals to those in the community facing serious health challenges, beat out other grassroots organizations around the country to take the top prize. Amor was rewarded with $5,000, an article in the April issue of Rachael Ray Magazine, a trip to NYC to tour the magazine, and a brief appearance on Ray's show. The segment airs this Fri. April 12 on WCIV.
 
View this post on Instagram

The proof is in the Chia Pudding that when good people and good food come together in service, great things happen! We are so excited to share our news that we were officially crowned the winner of the @rachaelraymag Feed it Forward Contest!!!🏆🥇🏆 We are so honored and humbled by this recognition and belief in our mission by @rachaelray and her foundation...we were among so many organizations doing great work throughout the country but we also think our mission is pretty special! AMOR was generously granted $5,000 and this awesome shoutout in the April issue of the magazine out today! I’ll be heading up to the BIG APPLE 🍎 representing our entire AMOR Team 🌃 to meet Rachael Ray and thank her in person! How awesome is that ?????!!!!! Our hearts are full of inspiration as we ride this wave of support from our local AND national community! So grateful for our entire AMOR Family, our Board, Teen Chefs, Kitchen Mentors, Delivery Angels, donors, friends, farmers, and all of you that believe in our work here in our beautiful city!! Details coming soon on our NYC trip and visit to the @rachaelrayshow !! 💜🙏🏽✨🥦🥬#feeditforward #rrmagfan #foodlovers #plantpowered #believeindreams #lowcountry #charleston #nonprofit #service #stayinspired

A post shared by AMOR Healing Kitchen (@amor_healing_kitchen) on

In Oct. 2018, we wrote that Amor was one of the top 10 finalists for the Feed it Forward contest. After receiving the most likes on Facebook, Amor was also reviewed by Ray's panel of judges, which deemed the organization "closely aligned with the mission of increasing culinary education and nutrition knowledge in the youth, feeding the community, the uniqueness of Amor's organization model in building lifelong skills in teens while also giving back to the community, and the potential greater impact of the organization as the nonprofit grows."


Amor's founder and executive director Maria Kelly said of the win: "Winning the contest is very validating for us. We are a young grassroots nonprofit, and to receive this recognition from the Rachael Ray Everyday Magazine and the Rachael Ray Show is a testament to the work that we've been doing over the past year in our community and the potential that we have to grow as an organization." 

