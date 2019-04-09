Charleston's Amor Healing Kitchen named winner of Rachael Ray's Feed it Forward contest

View this post on Instagram

The proof is in the Chia Pudding that when good people and good food come together in service, great things happen! We are so excited to share our news that we were officially crowned the winner of the @rachaelraymag Feed it Forward Contest!!!🏆🥇🏆 We are so honored and humbled by this recognition and belief in our mission by @rachaelray and her foundation...we were among so many organizations doing great work throughout the country but we also think our mission is pretty special! AMOR was generously granted $5,000 and this awesome shoutout in the April issue of the magazine out today! I’ll be heading up to the BIG APPLE 🍎 representing our entire AMOR Team 🌃 to meet Rachael Ray and thank her in person! How awesome is that ?????!!!!! Our hearts are full of inspiration as we ride this wave of support from our local AND national community! So grateful for our entire AMOR Family, our Board, Teen Chefs, Kitchen Mentors, Delivery Angels, donors, friends, farmers, and all of you that believe in our work here in our beautiful city!! Details coming soon on our NYC trip and visit to the @rachaelrayshow !! 💜🙏🏽✨🥦🥬#feeditforward #rrmagfan #foodlovers #plantpowered #believeindreams #lowcountry #charleston #nonprofit #service #stayinspired