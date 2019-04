Charleston's Amor Healing Kitchen named winner of Rachael Ray's Feed it Forward contest

click to enlarge Provided

Rachael Ray and Amor Healing Kitchen executive director Maria Kelly

Local nonprofit Amor Healing Kitchen has announced that they are the winners of celebrity chef Rachael Ray's second annual Feed it Forward contest, hosted by Ray's Yum-O! Foundation.The nonprofit, which prepares and delivers organic meals to those in the community facing serious health challenges, beat out other grassroots organizations around the country to take the top prize. Amor was rewarded with $5,000, an article in the April issue of, a trip to NYC to tour the magazine, and a brief appearance on Ray's show. The segment airs this Fri. April 12 on WCIV.In Oct. 2018, we wrote that Amor was one of the top 10 finalists for the Feed it Forward contest. After receiving the most likes on Facebook, Amor was also reviewed by Ray's panel of judges, which deemed the organization "closely aligned with the mission of increasing culinary education and nutrition knowledge in the youth, feeding the community, the uniqueness of Amor's organization model in building lifelong skills in teens while also giving back to the community, and the potential greater impact of the organization as the nonprofit grows."





Amor's founder and executive director Maria Kelly said of the win: "Winning the contest is very validating for us. We are a young grassroots nonprofit, and to receive this recognition from theand theis a testament to the work that we've been doing over the past year in our community and the potential that we have to grow as an organization."