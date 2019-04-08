Eat

Monday, April 8, 2019

Taste of Hutson Alley is back this May with chef-attended stations and specialty cocktails

Dine under the lights of Hutson Alley

Posted by Michael Pham on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 3:23 PM

The 2019 spring installment of Holy City Hospitality's Taste of Hutson Alley returns Thurs. May 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event begins at the entrance of the alley on John Street, where guests will be greeted with a glass of Champagne. Sip your bubbles under the lights of the alleyway, flanked by chef-attended stations from six different restaurants.

A specialty cocktail from The Victor Social Club, craft beers from Edmund Oast's Brewery, and wine from Republic National Distributing Company will be available for refreshments, and there will be live music from Lauren Hall Trio.

"We are excited and grateful to host this event for another spring season. This will mark our 11th Taste of Hutson Alley and we are blown away each year by locals and travelers alike who make this a sold-out event time after time," said Kinsey Rogers of Holy City Hospitality. "Springtime in Charleston is arguably the best time of the year and we look forward to celebrating under the lights of Hutson Alley with fresh spring flavors and seasonal cocktails.”

Restaurants for the event and menu highlights include:

39 Rue de Jean
Cupcake sushi roll with spicy tuna, mango, jalapeno, cream cheese, kanikama, and japanese chili

Coast Bar and Grill
Shrimp ceviche with avocado mousse

Michael's on the Alley
Prime beef sliders with cheddar and black garlic mayo

The Victor Social Club
"Mexican street corn" dogs: wagyu hot dog, cojita cheese, and lime

Vincent Chicco's
Buffalo mozzarella ravioli with mushroom ragout

Virgina's on King
Shrimp and grits with white gravy

Good Food Catering
Key lime and chocolate tartlets, mini pecan pies, and carrots bites

Tickets for the event are $65 and all attendees must be 21 years or older. 
