Taste of Hutson Alley is back this May with chef-attended stations and specialty cocktails

Taste of Hutson Alley returns for Spring
The 2019 spring installment of Holy City Hospitality's Taste of Hutson Alley returns Thurs. May 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event begins at the entrance of the alley on John Street, where guests will be greeted with a glass of Champagne. Sip your bubbles under the lights of the alleyway, flanked by chef-attended stations from six different restaurants.
A specialty cocktail from The Victor Social Club, craft beers from Edmund Oast's Brewery, and wine from Republic National Distributing Company will be available for refreshments, and there will be live music from Lauren Hall Trio.
"We are excited and grateful to host this event for another spring season. This will mark our 11th Taste of Hutson Alley and we are blown away each year by locals and travelers alike who make this a sold-out event time after time," said Kinsey Rogers of Holy City Hospitality. "Springtime in Charleston is arguably the best time of the year and we look forward to celebrating under the lights of Hutson Alley with fresh spring flavors and seasonal cocktails.”
Restaurants for the event and menu highlights include:
39 Rue de Jean
Cupcake sushi roll with spicy tuna, mango, jalapeno, cream cheese, kanikama, and japanese chili
Coast Bar and Grill
Shrimp ceviche with avocado mousse
Michael's on the Alley
Prime beef sliders with cheddar and black garlic mayo
The Victor Social Club
"Mexican street corn" dogs: wagyu hot dog, cojita cheese, and lime
Vincent Chicco's
Buffalo mozzarella ravioli with mushroom ragout
Virgina's on King
Shrimp and grits with white gravy
Good Food Catering
Key lime and chocolate tartlets, mini pecan pies, and carrots bites
Tickets for the event
are $65 and all attendees must be 21 years or older.
@ Hutson Alley
39 John Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., May 9, 6-9 p.m.
(843) 203-3001
Price:
$65
