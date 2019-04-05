click to enlarge
No longer existing in the taboo realm of boxed wine and frat parties, rosé has steadily been on the rise for the past few years. While it's no longer as sexy as, say, orange wine
or even frosé, the pink hued drink is still a warm weather staple. And in this sticky city, it goes down real nice in the summertime.
To celebrate the power of pink, Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts Rosé Fest 2019 Sat. April 20. Starting at 1 p.m., rosé revelers can stop by four tasting stations set up upstairs with different distributors showcasing the "best rosés from around the world." Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the shop the day of the event.
Your ticket also gets you 20 percent off any bottles of rosé purchased that Saturday, and you'll be entered into a raffle for the chance to a win a magnum of rosé, EOX rosé T-shirt, and more.
Downstairs, there will be $6 glasses of featured rosés served alongside guest vendors Wich Cream, Candy Shop Vintage, and Rewined Candles (selling their rosé candle, obviously).
@ Edmund's Oast Exchange
1081 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., April 20, 1-3 p.m.
Price:
$10
