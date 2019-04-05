Ahead of Peppa Pig's Charleston show, PETA wants the Gaillard Center to stop serving meat

click to enlarge
Peppa provided/Photo via Flickr user thadz
Peppa Pig (left) will bring her stage show to the Gaillard in September. PETA wants the performing arts center to stop serving animal products (right) in their cafe.
Today at 10:05 a.m., the Charleston Gaillard Center announced that tickets to the local stop of Peppa Pig Live
were on sale. At 11:50 a.m., a press release from PETA landed in our inbox urging the Gaillard to hono(u)r Peppa Pig by serving vegan meals at the Gaillard's cafe throughout the show's run. Or better yet, they say — serve vegan meals indefinitely.
Peppa Pig Live
, starring the British cartoon pig, heads to the Gaillard on Sept. 24. Tickets start at $21.
"Peppa's young fans would be horrified to learn that the bacon, ham, and prosciutto served in the Gaillard Center's café are made from sensitive pigs just like her," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in the statement.
The online menu
for the Gaillard restaurant, Cafe 95, shows a variety of standard cafe fare, including an Italian deli sandwich that includes three types of sliced meat.
PETA says it "opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview."
Below is the full letter that PETA's Newkirk sent to Steve Bedard, Gaillard's president and CEO, which was included with the statement today.
UPDATE:
The Gaillard's director of marketing and PR, Stephanie Shipe, says: "The menu in Café 95 is set weekly and features a daily special. We do not plan to serve pork products in Café 95 on the day of the Peppa Pig Live!
performance." Shipe went on to say that Cafe 95 always tries to accommodate dietary restrictions.
Dear Mr. Bedard,
I'm writing on behalf of PETA and our more than 6.5 million members and supporters worldwide, including many hundreds across South Carolina, after learning that tickets are on sale for Peppa Pig's Adventure! in September. We have a request: Out of respect for Peppa, we urge you to serve only vegan food in Cafe 95 during the show's run — or even better, for good.
Many of the young children who will cheer for Peppa would be horrified to learn that items on the café's menu, including bacon, ham, and prosciutto, are made from pigs like her. As you know, pigs are extremely good-natured. They're playful, affectionate, and sensitive, just like the dogs and cats who share our homes. Yet pigs used for food spend their lives confined to filthy factory farm sheds and are denied everything that's natural and important to them, such as nurturing their young and rooting in the earth. Pigs' tails are chopped off, their teeth are cut with pliers, and males are castrated—without any painkillers. At slaughterhouses, they're hung upside down and bled to death, quite often while still conscious.
If you take meat off the menu, you may find that visitor numbers increase when news of the change gets out, as the number of vegans has skyrocketed by 600 percent since 2014. It's also better for your patrons' health. Eating meat, especially processed meat, has been linked to suffering from heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. Unlike animal meat, pork-free ham, vegan bacon, and vegan sausage are healthy, cruelty-free, and full of fiber and have zero cholesterol.
Peppa shows others that she's not a piece of bacon or a ham sandwich but rather an individual with emotions and the capacity to feel joy. We hope you'll agree to serve only vegan meals during the show, and PETA would be happy to help by supplying your café with tasty, protein-rich vegan ham or sausages on the day of the performance. Thank you for your consideration. We look forward to hearing from you.
Very truly yours,
Ingrid E. Newkirk
President