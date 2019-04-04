Thursday, April 4, 2019
In Charleston to run the bridge? Here are our staff picks for pasta dishes to chow down on
Send these noods while you're in Charleston
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 3:53 PM
File photo
Indaco will fill your belly with tagliatelle
Last year, we chatted with dietician
Jane Fleming about whether or not you should truly carbo load before a race. The takeaway? Everything in moderation, especially when you're running six miles (not, say, 26).
It's best to enjoy your carbs with some protein and veggies, too. Order 'em on the side or top off your noods. Here are our staff picks for some of our favorite pasta (or just plain carby and delicious) dishes around town.
The gnocchi with vodka sauce at King's Pizza & Italian Bistro on Ladson Road.
The orecchiette from Obstinate Daughter.
"The tagliatelle at Indaco!" with the egg yolk on top.
Never, ever sleep on Cru Cafe's mac and cheese, available at both lunch and dinner.
If you want to try another Jacques Larson spot, Wild Olive has half portion pasta. Might we recommend bringing a friend and sharing a half (or full!) portion agnolotti and the lamb lasagne.
"2Nixons ramen is my go-to for a weekend noodle fix." Grab a bowl at Proof Friday starting at 6 p.m.
Le Farfalle's weekly lunch specials (salad, pasta, and garlic bread for $12) get you hand-made noods for a fair price. Go for the Friday special — anneloni with braised chicken, funghi misti, and marsala cream.
Again, not a traditional 'pasta' dish but Kwei Fei's crescent pork dumplings are carby, sweet, tangy, creamy, spicy pork-y. They've got it all.
Head to Pane e Vino for the slow roasted duck leg served with homemade pappardelle and a light wild mushroom cream sauce. (This hits all the protein, veg, carb boxes, BTW.)
The pastichiatho pasta dish at Stella's is a top choice, "but really any pasta dish at Stella's" is great for the "fat noodles and tomato based meat sauces spiced with nutmeg, feta, and lemon."
Bonus shout out: while they're only popping up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tuesday, so you can't stuff your face before the race, Pink Bellies' garlic noodles are an office fave.
