Boxcar Betty's chicken sandwiches are now available at new Mt. Pleasant location

Get this in your mouth in Mt. P starting today

Boxcar Betty's is opening their fourth Charleston-area location tomorrow, Wed. April 3, in Mt. Pleasant's new development Indigo Square across from Towne Centre.The popular fried chicken joint is one of three food offerings in the development; national chain Blaze Pizza and Tex-Mex spot San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill are in the works.The restaurant will have the same menu and hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily) as the other locations. A rep says that this Betty will not be serving booze, at least for now.For the uninitiated, menu items are divided into sandwiches with grilled/fried chicken or portobello shrooms: the Boxcar is topped with pimento cheese and peach slaw; the Chicken Not so Waffle is sweet and savory, with bacon jam and maple syrup; and the Buffalo features the requisite bleu cheese sauce, lettuce, and tomato. You can also build your own; grab a salad and top it with a protein; add fries, fried pickles, or slaw to your order; and satisfy your sweet tooth with pecan pie in a cup or a float.Betty's new 2,300 square-foot building features floor-to-ceiling locally recycled and reclaimed wood, supplied by Sustainable Warehouse in North Charleston. Co-owner Ian MacBryde has hand-crafted all the dining tables for the Mt. P location, as he's done for the West Ashley flagship and North Charleston location.

"A big part of our mission is to always do our part in bettering the environment. In addition to locally sourced ingredients, we’ve ensured that all of our packaging is 100 percent compostable,” said co-owner Roth Scott in a press release.

And it's a good thing they are. Because according to the real estate company responsible for Indigo Square, there are approximately 84,000 people within a five mile radius of the development. That's a lot of scraps.