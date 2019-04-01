Eat

Monday, April 1, 2019

What's Poppin': 23 ways to start April with a full belly

Eat up!

Posted by Michael Pham on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Check out Desayuno's final pop-up in Charleston at Craft Conundrum this Friday - DESAYUNO
  • Desayuno
  • Check out Desayuno's final pop-up in Charleston at Craft Conundrum this Friday

April is here, and we're not fooling around with these food and drink events happening around town. Check it out:

Monday

Save some money with $5 sandwiches from Persimmon Cafe from 3 to 8 p.m.

Sap Lai continues serving delicious southeast Asian cuisine at Charles Towne Fermentory every week starting at 5:30 p.m.

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. takes over the taps at Bay Street Biergarten starting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is every Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. with local vegetables, fruits, flowers, seafood, and much more.

Head to Noisy Oyster in North Charleston for all-you-can-eat fish and chips for $13.99 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Get a full rack of baby back ribs and a side for just $22 every Tuesday at The Rusty Rudder.

Pure Barre pops up at The Restoration for a sweat sesh starting at 5:30 p.m. Grab a rum drink in honor of the bar's weekly Tiki Tuesday.

Wednesday

Pub Fare's back at Tradesman Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bohemian Bull hosts trivia every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., and also offers build-your-own burgers starting at $3.

Thursday

The Sullivan's Island Farmers' Market is back at a new location and time at J Marshall Stith Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

Pubfare is back at The Hold by Revelry from 4 to 10 p.m. for burger nights, along with a special release of the 16 oz Dynamism.

JR's Pub in Goose Creek has 50 cent wing nights every Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

O-Ku hosts a Sakura Celebration starting at 9 p.m. with cherry blossom-themed cocktails, free finger food, and tunes from Seth G.

Friday

Desayuno's final pop-up in Charleston will be at Craft Conundrum from 4 to 10 p.m. Stop by for your last chance to try the delicious enfrijoladas.

Taco in a Bag is popping up at Freehouse Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m., along with live music from Porter Dude.

Oak Road Brewery is bringing back Horchatas starting at 11 a.m. along with OH YAH BBQ food truck at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Bring your kid to the Citadel Mall for breakfast with the Easter Bunny starting at 9 a.m. Children who bring non-perishable food for donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank will be given a free breakfast from Charley's. Reservations required.

Tradesman Brewing Co. celebrates their five year anniversary starting at noon with special brews, food from Area 51 and Roti Rolls, and tunes from Awendaw Green.

Sunday

It's the 8th Annual Charleston Honey & Bee Expo, jam-packed with local honey, honey-inspired food items, kid-friendly events, honey experts, and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is bringing a taste of Louisiana to the Lowcountry at the James Island Country Park from 12 to 6 p.m. with Cajun and Creole food, live music, and more.

It's the First Sunday on Daniel Island at Central Island Square, with local vendors, produce, food trucks, and more, kicking off at 10:30 a.m.

Belle Hall Merchants is hosting the Big Green Egg Cookout from 1 to 4 p.m.. Enjoy eats right off the grill, learn butchering and knife techniques from chefs, and more.

Meet the Dames of Les Dames d'Escoffier Charleston Chapter at Bar Mash starting at 3 p.m. 

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS