What's Poppin': 23 ways to start April with a full belly

click to enlarge
-
Desayuno
-
Check out Desayuno's final pop-up in Charleston at Craft Conundrum this Friday
April is here, and we're not fooling around with these food and drink events happening around town. Check it out:
Monday
Save some money with $5 sandwiches
from Persimmon Cafe from 3 to 8 p.m.
Sap Lai continues
serving delicious southeast Asian cuisine at Charles Towne Fermentory every week starting at 5:30 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. takes over the taps
at Bay Street Biergarten starting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
is every Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. with local vegetables, fruits, flowers, seafood, and much more.
Head to Noisy Oyster in North Charleston for all-you-can-eat fish and chips
for $13.99 from 4 to 9 p.m.
Get a full rack of baby back ribs
and a side for just $22 every Tuesday at The Rusty Rudder.
Pure Barre pops up at The Restoration
for a sweat sesh starting at 5:30 p.m. Grab a rum drink in honor of the bar's weekly Tiki Tuesday.
Wednesday
Pub Fare's
back at Tradesman Brewing from 5 to 8 p.m.
Bohemian Bull hosts
trivia every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., and also offers build-your-own burgers starting at $3.
Thursday
The Sullivan's Island Farmers' Marke
t is back at a new location and time at J Marshall Stith Park from 4 to 7 p.m.
Pubfare is back
at The Hold by Revelry from 4 to 10 p.m. for burger nights, along with a special release of the 16 oz Dynamism.
JR's Pub
in Goose Creek has 50 cent wing nights every Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
O-Ku hosts a Sakura Celebration
starting at 9 p.m. with cherry blossom-themed cocktails, free finger food, and tunes from Seth G.
Friday
Desayuno's final pop-up
in Charleston will be at Craft Conundrum from 4 to 10 p.m. Stop by for your last chance to try the delicious enfrijoladas.
Taco in a Bag is popping up
at Freehouse Brewery from 5 to 8 p.m., along with live music from Porter Dude.
Oak Road Brewery is bringing back Horchatas
starting at 11 a.m. along with OH YAH BBQ
food truck at 5 p.m.
Saturday
Bring your kid to the Citadel Mall for breakfast with the Easter Bunny
starting at 9 a.m. Children who bring non-perishable food for donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank will be given a free breakfast from Charley's. Reservations required.
Tradesman Brewing Co. celebrates their five year anniversary
starting at noon with special brews, food from Area 51 and Roti Rolls, and tunes from Awendaw Green.
Sunday
It's the 8th Annual Charleston Honey & Bee Expo
, jam-packed with local honey, honey-inspired food items, kid-friendly events, honey experts, and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lowcountry Cajun Festival
is bringing a taste of Louisiana to the Lowcountry at the James Island Country Park from 12 to 6 p.m. with Cajun and Creole food, live music, and more.
It's the First Sunday on Daniel Island
at Central Island Square, with local vendors, produce, food trucks, and more, kicking off at 10:30 a.m.
Belle Hall Merchants is hosting the Big Green Egg Cookout
from 1 to 4 p.m.. Enjoy eats right off the grill, learn butchering and knife techniques from chefs, and more.
Meet the Dames of Les Dames d'Escoffier Charleston Chapter
at Bar Mash starting at 3 p.m.