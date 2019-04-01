Retail and coffee shop Sightsee announces plans for Line Street storefront

View this post on Instagram

📢Oh boy have we got some big news: We have officially signed a lease on this sweet storefront! ⁣ ⁣ It's thanks to your support that we would even consider this leap. After months of popups, we're so excited to open the first Sightsee brick-and-mortar in this lovely spot at the corner of Line & Rose in Elliotborough - one of our favorite neighborhoods in Charleston! ⁣ ⁣ 😱😬😃⁣ ⁣ We're going to need your help, though, so stay tuned for our Kickstarter campaign launching soon! ⁣ ⁣ #thecoastisclear⁣ ⁣