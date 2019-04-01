Retail and coffee shop Sightsee announces plans for Line Street storefront

A month after their most recent pop-up residency at Indigo & Cotton
, local coffee and retail concept Sightsee announced
a new location at 125 1/2 Line St. downtown.
Founded by Joel Sadler and Allyson Sutton, Sightsee is a retail shop and coffee bar, dedicated to bringing a unique and personalized experience of retail to the Charleston area.
Drawing on experiences from their
own travels, Sightsee uses and sells coffee and retail products that visitors may not have come across.
Since opening, Sadler and Sutton have been popping up in locations throughout Charleston, testing their idea and building a connection with the community.
"We weren't going to open a shop for the sake of opening a shop," says Sutton. "The space needed to be the right fit for our vision and when we saw this one, it kind of pushed us towards taking the next step."
Sutton says that their retail offerings in the new location will be an expansion of the travel-inspired products from their pop-ups, including books, bags, and other merchandise from independent companies.
Riley Clermont
Sadler and Sutton popped up at J. Stark last year
Sightsee will be partnering with Springbok Coffee Roasters for their coffee bar, but will still maintain a rotating lineup of coffees from roasters outside of Charleston, as well as cold brew on tap and specialty tea.
"We're passionate about local, brick-and-mortar shops, but we're also not naive about it. Opening a storefront is hard and in order to survive, you have to be more than a physical version of what someone might find online," said Sutton.
"We want Sightsee to be an experience and a community. We've got some fun retail collaborations in the works and plan to host events and pop-ups with other local and non-local brands on a regular basis. We're also thrilled to be part of the Elliotborough community."
Tomorrow (Tues. April 2), Sightsee will launch a Kickstarter for community support in the new brick-and-mortar location.
