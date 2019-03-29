Eat

Friday, March 29, 2019

Wear Revelry Brewing's "See you at the Finish" T-shirts on Bridge Run day for free brews

Will run/walk/skip/jump for beer

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 11:49 AM

After running 6.2 miles you may want one beer, or two, or a whole six pack. Whether you PR or take it nice and slow, Revelry Brewing Co. doesn't care! They just want you to party it up at the brewery post race — everyone who wears their Revelry race shirt will get free booze Sat. April 6.

Today starting at noon, head to revelrybrewingco.com/shop and place an order for your 2019 "See You at the Finish" tee ($40). Designed by Revelry's go-to dude Chris Kemp, the shirt is bright red (they won't miss ya!) and features the classic running duo, the tortoise and the hare, clinking pint glasses.

The shirt is available in men's and women's sizes and can be picked up Thurs. April 4 at The Hold during Pub Fare night, and Fri. April 5 starting at noon at Revelry's tasting room.

Location Details Revelry Brewing Co.
Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 203-6194
Wed.-Sat. 4-10 p.m.Sun. 12-6 p.m.
Brewery
Map

Tags: , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS