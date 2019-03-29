Friday, March 29, 2019
Parson Jack's Cafe in West Ashley announces closing, donates their ceiling money to two local animal shelters
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 1:33 PM
Earlier this week West Ashley restaurant, Parson Jack's Cafe, announced that they will be closing up shop this Sun. March 31.
In a Facebook post on March 26, Parson Jack's general manager Steve Morgan thanked diners for their 12 years of patronage. He noted that the last few days of business will feature live music (Friday), half off all food (Saturday), and brunch (Sunday) with all booze on sale for $2.50 from 2-8 p.m. later that day. As always, dogs are welcome.
In addition to hosting special events these final few days, Parson Jack's has also been especially charitable, removing all the dollars off their ceiling
to donate to Pet Helpers and the Charleston Animal Society. They ended up totaling over $6K in cash. Checks will be presented to the two organizations this Sunday.
