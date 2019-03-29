No beers yet, but EVO and Holy City's brewpub, Baker and Brewer, is open today and BYOB

Baker and Brewer, the collab project between Holy City Brewing and Evo Pizza, announced today that they are opening the downtown space even though they have not yet procured their liquor license. You can head to 94 Stuart St. starting tonight at 5 p.m. for eats, but now it's BYOB.In a slightly foreboding statement this afternoon, Holy City says that they were denied an alcohol license and were told, "we must fight for our license in court."Here's a bit more of the press release:"Holy City has decided that Baker & Brewer is far too awesome to remain hidden and wants to open despite the lost opportunity to showcase our alcohol service. Since Holy City cannot open serving a pint a for you, we specifically request you bring yours to open in memory of this lost opportunity. Holy City Brewery's taproom will be offering $30 cases grab-and-go or $6 growlers filled from taps at Dorchester Rd. Holy City wants to help get their beer on location to enjoy with EVO pizza food."

The brewpub will be open starting at 7 a.m. daily with fresh bread and pastries from the bakery. The pizzeria opens at 11 a.m. daily. We'll keep you posted about the ABL status as we learn more.