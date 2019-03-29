Eat

Friday, March 29, 2019

No beers yet, but EVO and Holy City's brewpub, Baker and Brewer, is open today and BYOB

$6 growlers available at HCB

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:28 PM

View this post on Instagram

Stay tuned we are very close to beer and pizza!

A post shared by Baker And Brewer (@bakerandbrewer) on

Baker and Brewer, the collab project between Holy City Brewing and Evo Pizza, announced today that they are opening the downtown space even though they have not yet procured their liquor license. You can head to 94 Stuart St. starting tonight at 5 p.m. for eats, but now it's BYOB.
Related Evo and Holy City Brewing discuss details of their new downtown pizza-brewpub in the old DeSano's: North Charleston darlings head south
Evo and Holy City Brewing discuss details of their new downtown pizza-brewpub in the old DeSano's
North Charleston darlings head south
The spot Evo and HCB landed on is 94 Stuart St., the former home of Atlanta-based DeSano Pizza Bakery. After a little over three years on Stuart, DeSano closed up shop in November 2016 (though you can still grab it at the airport.)
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
In a slightly foreboding statement this afternoon, Holy City says that they were denied an alcohol license and were told, "we must fight for our license in court."

Here's a bit more of the press release:

"Holy City has decided that Baker & Brewer is far too awesome to remain hidden and wants to open despite the lost opportunity to showcase our alcohol service. Since Holy City cannot open serving a pint a for you, we specifically request you bring yours to open in memory of this lost opportunity. Holy City Brewery's taproom will be offering $30 cases grab-and-go or $6 growlers filled from taps at Dorchester Rd. Holy City wants to help get their beer on location to enjoy with EVO pizza food."

The brewpub will be open starting at 7 a.m. daily with fresh bread and pastries from the bakery. The pizzeria opens at 11 a.m. daily. We'll keep you posted about the ABL status as we learn more. 

Location Details Baker and Brewer
94 Stuart St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Pizza and Brewpub
Map


Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS