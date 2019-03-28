Upper King Italian restaurant Juliet announces they're closing Sun. April 7

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Interior of Juliet

Juliet's pizza margherita

Ristorante Juliet on upper King Street announced on Wednesday, that they would officially be closing their doors Sun. April 7.When Juliet first opened June 2017 at 654 King St., we lauded the redesign of the old Butcher & Bee. When food critic Vanessa Wolf reviewed the Italian/pizza spot the next month, she wrote that "despite a few clunky dishes and the desperate need for some ceiling fans, it's worth changing into some breathable fabric and making a beeline to Juliet. The truly outstanding pizza's bounty is as boundless as the sea."Turns out a stellar margherita pie does not a success story make. Yesterday restaurant owner

"After long and heartfelt consideration, Ristorante Juliet will close on April 7th. We loved opening Juliet and have enjoyed serving our loyal customers, neighbors and visitors to Charleston. The restaurant was a passion project from the beginning and we have enjoyed every step of the journey. When our family moved to Chicago last year, our wonderful staff helped us keep Juliet chugging along. Now that several key team members are ready to move on, we feel the time has come to close our doors. We extend our warmest best wishes to our talented and devoted team."



Juliet will keep regular businesses hours through April 7. Aktar says that they'll be selling their wine inventory, equipment, and decor — those interested in purchasing can contact GM Andrea Molnar at hello@julietchs.com.

