Thursday, March 28, 2019

Upper King Italian restaurant Juliet announces they're closing Sun. April 7

For never was a story of more woe

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge Interior of Juliet - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Interior of Juliet
Ristorante Juliet on upper King Street announced on Wednesday, that they would officially be closing their doors Sun. April 7.

When Juliet first opened June 2017 at 654 King St., we lauded the redesign of the old Butcher & Bee. When food critic Vanessa Wolf reviewed the Italian/pizza spot the next month, she wrote that "despite a few clunky dishes and the desperate need for some ceiling fans, it's worth changing into some breathable fabric and making a beeline to Juliet. The truly outstanding pizza's bounty is as boundless as the sea."

click to enlarge Juliet's pizza margherita - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Juliet's pizza margherita
Turns out a stellar margherita pie does not a success story make. Yesterday restaurant owner Sinan Aktar released a statement:

"After long and heartfelt consideration, Ristorante Juliet will close on April 7th. We loved opening Juliet and have enjoyed serving our loyal customers, neighbors and visitors to Charleston. The restaurant was a passion project from the beginning and we have enjoyed every step of the journey. When our family moved to Chicago last year, our wonderful staff helped us keep Juliet chugging along. Now that several key team members are ready to move on, we feel the time has come to close our doors. We extend our warmest best wishes to our talented and devoted team."

Juliet will keep regular businesses hours through April 7. Aktar says that they'll be selling their wine inventory, equipment, and decor — those interested in purchasing can contact GM Andrea Molnar at hello@julietchs.com.
Location Details
Ristorante Juliet
654 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 329-7543
Dinner (Tues.-Sun.)
Pizza and Italian
Map

