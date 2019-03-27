Wednesday, March 27, 2019
High Wire Distilling Co. and FIG earn James Beard Foundation short list honors
It's an honor just to be nominated
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 11:20 AM
click to enlarge
-
File
-
This is High Wire's first time on the short list for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
This morning, the James Beard Foundation 2019 nominees were announced
in Houston. Two Charleston establishments made the cut, both longtime JBF long listers: FIG and High Wire Distilling Co.
High Wire is a finalist for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer and FIG is a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant. This is High Wire's first time making it to the short list, and, after five long list showings, this will be FIG's first time on the Outstanding Restaurant short list. FIG is on a roll — they finally scored the top prize for Best Wine Program (after being a nominee numerous times) last year
.
High Wire and FIG are the only Southern nominees named in their respective categories — three of the five finalists along with High Wire hail from California.
If you are in Chicago in May, the 2019 Awards Gala will take place on Mon. May 6 at the Lyric Opera. You can support these two locally owned and operated spots all the time, though. We're sure they'd be happy to see you.
Tags: James Beard Foundation 2019 nominees, FIG James Beard Foundation short list, High Wire Distilling Co. James Beard Foundation short list, Image