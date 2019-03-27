Eat

High Wire Distilling Co. and FIG earn James Beard Foundation short list honors

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 11:20 AM

This morning, the James Beard Foundation 2019 nominees were announced in Houston. Two Charleston establishments made the cut, both longtime JBF long listers: FIG and High Wire Distilling Co.
High Wire is a finalist for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer and FIG is a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant. This is High Wire's first time making it to the short list, and, after five long list showings, this will be FIG's first time on the Outstanding Restaurant short list. FIG is on a roll — they finally scored the top prize for Best Wine Program (after being a nominee numerous times) last year.

High Wire and FIG are the only Southern nominees named in their respective categories — three of the five finalists along with High Wire hail from California.

If you are in Chicago in May, the 2019 Awards Gala will take place on Mon. May 6 at the Lyric Opera. You can support these two locally owned and operated spots all the time, though. We're sure they'd be happy to see you.

