High Wire Distilling Co. and FIG earn James Beard Foundation short list honors

Eight Charleston area chefs and restaurants named James Beard Semi-Finalists 2019

Long list legends

Like a Christmas Eve gift, the 2019 James Beard Semifinalists have been announced a week before the kickoff of the 14th annual Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Eight Charleston chefs/restaurants/restaurateurs made the list, one less than last year, but who's counting.The finalists will be announced on Wed. March 27, and the winners will be announced Mon. May 6.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

