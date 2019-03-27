After a year of hustling in Charleston, Spanglish leases West Ashley restaurant to open this May

click to enlarge
Lynda and Tomas Prado are originally from Miami
Spanglish owners Lynda and Tomas Prado have announced they've secured a West Ashley brick and mortar, 652 St. Andrews Blvd., with plans to open Spanglish Cocina + Bar this May.
The building, which operated as Bluerose Cafe until yesterday, Tues. March 26, is owned by The Montford Group
, a consulting and development company that bought the cafe in January 2018 from Denis O'Doherty, who owned and operated Bluerose for 14 years.
Bluerose Cafe will become Spanglish Cocina + Bar
The Prados say they've signed a five year lease on the building, with an option to extend. "We really want to cater to the neighborhood," says Lynda. "It will be a very approachable place, you can come once or twice a week — hopefully three times a week! We're always going to be there, we want people to feel like they'll always be able to connect with us."
It was exactly a year ago that we first reported
on the Spanglish concept when they started a month-long residency at The Daily in April 2018, moving into a Workshop stall in May. After leaving Workshop in the fall, the Prados hustled. Like, really hustled. When we chatted with the Prados in January, Lynda said, "It's been a lot of heavy lifting, not only the physical but the mental — but it's worth it."
Spanglish Cocina + Bar will be open six days a week for dinner, with weekend brunch and plans to possibly open for lunch and breakfast in the future. Michael Whiteley and Timur Dmitriyev of Caribbean-inspired Dalila's
on Spring will oversee the bar program and the Prados will continue to provide the L.A. vets with their Spanglish eats. Expect to sip on painkillers, daiquiris, and mojitos. (The Prados help furnish food at Dalila's downtown.)
Tomas, a first-generation Cuban-American, will continue to cook up his Miami/Cuban/Lowcountry inspired dishes, from the popular Cubano sandwich to Pescado en Coco.
Aesthetically, Lynda says they're trying to channel Miami vibes in the new space, redecorating the interior with "lots of neon, lots of white." "We're going to completely transform it ... within budget and reason."
Before they open Spanglish Cocina + Bar in May — "could be early May, could be mid-May" — the Prados say they're continuing to pop up around town. "We've been talking with Kwei Fei about doing a mini chef duo with Dave [Schuttenberg], and we've already scheduled a dinner pop-up on a Monday with Felix for a menu preview," says Lynda.
"We’ve been able to build our brand and connect to the community," says Tomas. "It’s been a great ride."