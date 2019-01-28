What's Poppin': 30 ways to stuff your face before the Super Bowl

click to enlarge

Catch Embers and Ashes at Charles Towne Fermentory this week.
Super Bowl LIII is coming up, but it doesn't mean you need to save room in your stomach for beer and wings while you scream at the TV. We've compiled a list of Super Bowl parties here, but in the meantime, here are 30 things to satisfy that super hunger:
Monday
Sadly, Johns Island sweet shop Baker & The Farmer
is closing for good on Thurs., so make sure to stop by on their last week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
OMBRA Cucina Italiana
is having their own restaurant week specials with a three course menu for $39 per person. Specials will run through Feb. 10.
Sap Lai
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory every Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Short Grain
pops up at Edmund's Oast Brewery starting at 11 a.m., with James London of Chubby Fish joining them at 5 p.m. This is the last of their Ramen with Friends series, so don't miss out.
Smoky Oak Taproom
will be at Tradesman Brewing Co. Tues. and Thurs. starting at 5 p.m.
Longevity hosts an organic wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the vino there will be healthy bites, a raffle, chair massage, and facial cupping.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Vintage Lounge hosts a wine tasting
with French winemaker Jean-Baptiste Souillard. Taste four wines from the northern Rhone Valley along with light hors d'oeuvres.
Bring your own lunch to Tuesday Lunch and Learn
starting at 12:15 p.m. at MUSC Urban Farm to enjoy a fun interactive lesson session. Topics change every week from growing food to preparing fruits and vegetables.
Head to the Oyster Shed for Bubbles and A Book
, an evening celebrating the release of Terry Theise's new book, What Makes a Wine Worth Drinking
. The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes an intimate tasting with Theise, paired dishes, and a copy of the book.
Charles Towne Fermentory throws a pizza party with pop-up
Embers and Ashes starting at 5:30 p.m.
Are you an Oregon pinot convert or do you love Cali all the way? Wine & Co. hosts and Oregon versus California wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Bohemian Bull's $3 Build Your Own Burger Night
will be accompanied by their weekly Trivia
. Burgers start at 4 p.m., trivia at 8 p.m.
Charles Towne Fermentory has their Tapas & Trivia
starting at 8 p.m.
Treat yourself with Yoga & Beer
at Tradesman Brewing Co. every Wed. beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Big Boned BBQ pops up
at Craft Conundrum with all the meats starting at 5 p.m
As part of the Basic Kitchen Wine Dinner series, BK throws a Piedmontese themed dinner
with vino from curated selections paired with an a la carte Italian-inspired menu. Make your reservation starting at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Rebel Taqueria and Boone's Bourbon is hosting chef Carmine Peluso of Wild Olive for a full day of an Italian-inspired menu
.
The Alley's $4 burger
special is the Space Cadet, paired with Westbrook Brewing Company IPA
Former Workshop tenant Sambar Indian Kitchen
will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Smoke BBQ in Mt. Pleasant (713 Coleman Blvd.) Thurs.-Sun. from 5 to 10 p.m.
Sight See Shop will be popping
up every Thurs.-Sat. in Feb. at Indigo and Cotton with killer coffee plus fun retail finds.
Friday
Roti Rolls will be rolling up
to Freehouse Brewery, accompanied by musical guest Porter Dude of the Nocturnal Kernalz at 4 p.m.
OH YAH BBQ
will be at Oak Road Brewery starting at 5 p.m.
Head to the S.C. Aquarium for their first after hours event of 2019 starting at 7:30 p.m. Oysterfest
features bivalves, chili, chowder, wine and beer.
Saturday
Charleston Sports Pub West Ashley is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat oyster
roast for $20 starting at 1 p.m.
Get to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
starting at 9 a.m.
WeFood will be at Bake
starting at 6:30 p.m. for Carribean-inspired and flavors to enjoy with your friends.
Damiano's Wood Fire Pizza is celebrating their 2-year anniversary
at Low Tide Brewing with live music, food specials, and beer. Celebration kicks off at 1 p.m.
Sunday
French Eclectic is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed vintage market
from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring vendors, Brunch Holiday Food Truck, a V-day inspired booze, and more.
Coligney's SouperBowl of Caring
begins at 12 p.m., with local restaurants serving their favorite soups to taste and enjoy. Tickets are $10 and will benefit Second Helpings.
Locals Park Circle
is now serving Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.