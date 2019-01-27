FAB returns in June 2019, featuring local talents like Trudi Wagner, Sara Clow, and Ann Marshall

Randi Weinstein's brainchild FAB is returning for the third year and will be bigger and better, with more than 40 speakers
from all over the country scheduled to appear. The conference will take place June 9-11 at the William Aiken House — tickets go on sale March 4.
FAB was created as an educational and supportive environment for women in the hospitality industry to attend workshops for two days that will help them grow. As founder, Weinstein wanted to create a safe space for women to talk about the positives and negatives of life in the industry, network, and share stories with others who they might never meet otherwise. From food truck operators to more corporate types, most everyone can benefit from FAB.
That message caught on quickly among women in the industry, and in their inaugural year in 2017, FAB hosted 230 attendees. Since then, the conference has continued to grow and evolve, and has even taken to the road, popping up in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York.
Tickets for FAB aren't cheap ($600 a pop) and Weinstein understands that this can put a limit on women who are already fighting to make it in the industry. To try to help, FAB offers scholarships that covers the ticket price. Applications
are due March 30 and winners will be notified no later than April 1. Courtyard Charleston Historic District will be offering special rates to FAB attendees.
FAB also offers prospective entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas for businesses to fellow business women for feedback and support. Winners of the Pitch It! competition will have the opportunity to work with a marketing strategist before the conference to create and perfect their deck. Contestants will pitch their business ideas to industry pros in private during FAB and receive valuable feedback on what they can do to make their dreams a reality. Applications
to be considered for Pitch It! are due Feb. 28 and those chosen to present will be notified by March 8.
Local speakers include restaurateur Karalee Fallert (Taco Boy, The Royal American, Wiki Wiki Sandbar, Park Cafe, and more), goat.sheep.cow co-founder Trudi Wagner, outgoing GrowFood Carolina GM Sara Clow, and High Wire Distilling co-founder Ann Marshall.
Other notable speakers include Barbara Lynch, chef/owner of the Barbara Lynch Collective; chef/owner, TV host, and author Vivian Howard; and ZAFA wine founder Krista Scruggs, who was named to Wine Enthusiasts
40 under 40 Tastemakers of 2018 list.
@ William Aiken House
465 King Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: June 9-11, 9 a.m.
Price:
$600
