FAB returns in June 2019, featuring local talents like Trudi Wagner, Sara Clow, and Ann Marshall

Hey y’all, meet our 2019 @thisisfabchs Speakers 👏👏👏 ** P.S you can read all about them on our brand new website- live now!! 💎 From top left: 🔸@ladykave @thecollectress @cheetieku @kellyfields @chefandthef @k__barnett @forkrestaurant @chefkatiebutton @barbaralynchbos 🔸@ameliekang @cherylday @juliakeelin @chefjennydorsey @daniellehgould @krystalcmack @samappel @erinpatinkin @annhmarshall 🔸@camillebecerra, Jennifer Perlmutter of @levainbakery, @laurenbaileylb, Deborah Harris @txst, @elisekornack @annaboomh, Jessica Hussein @apriocpasadvisors, @cheezbandit @alyssamikiko 🔸 @fwscout @dzukofsky @trudi_wagner @carylchinn @sarahsgavigan @marcidelighted @patriciaduffy.265 @jennlouis @table81 🔸 @kutinaruhumbika @mlstumpe @kristakscruggs @edie_retail @craveadiehl @cdratthebar @kindredrestaurant @meetapp, Farah Masani 🔸 @marthashoover @jodiliano @chefkkessig @saraclow @chefreyeduong #thisisFAB #speakers #2019 #new #gettoknow #educate #inspire #activate #hospitality #femalesandbusiness #femalesarebadass