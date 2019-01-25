Help local F&B family on Sat. Jan. 26 by dining at Five Loaves, Sesame, and Ember Wood Fired Kitchen

click to enlarge
A sudden, unexpected loss in the Charleston restaurant industry family has once again brought together the tight-knit group of workers in the area.
A few days ago, a Charleston family unexpectedly lost their youngest daughter, Clara. Parents Stephen and Ruthie Harman were operating partners at the Five Loaves in Summerville, and have been a fixture in the food and beverage community for years.
To help the Harmans, GlowFisch Hospitality — which includes Five Loaves, Sesame, and Ember Wood Fired Kitchen — is donating 20 percent of all sales from each of its locations to the family this Saturday (Jan. 26) night.
Julia Trombley from the group says: "GlowFisch Hospitality will be holding a percent night at all GlowFisch restaurants on Saturday January 26 from 5 p.m. to close for the beloved Clara Harman, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Clara is the youngest daughter of Ruthie and Stephen Harman, who have been an intricate part of the GlowFisch team for 15 years, and the two that made Summerville Five Loaves such a great success."
If you can't make it to one of these restaurants but still want to support the family, donate online at their GoFundMe page
, which has already raised nearly $30,000 in under 24 hours.