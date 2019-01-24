Furloughed and feeling down? Grab a free PBR at The Griffon, plus other places with zero dollar brews

click to enlarge
Places around the country and the city are doing their best to help government employees being affected by the shutdown. From free admission to the Gibbes
and the Aquarium
and ticket deals at Terrace and Music Hall, businesses are banding together to assist those currently not receiving paychecks. If all you want is a cold one, here's where to grab a pint:
Today, Thurs. Jan. 24 starting at 4 p.m., if you're 21 and have a government ID head to The Griffon
for a PBR on the house.
Freehouse Brewery
announced yesterday on Facebook that Coasties get free beer: "Coast Guard people — you are welcome to a beer on us at the tap room during the entirety of this shutdown. You are working and risking your tails all around Charleston for our safety and way of life and that you aren't being paid is a shame. We will pay you with a beer. One per person per day. Every day until you get paid again. Cheers and God bless America."
Low Tide Brewing
is offering all federal employees a beer...or two. Their Instagram post reads: To our #coastguard, #tsa, and all other that are affected by the government shutdown we want to buy you a beer.... or two! You deserve it and we want to thank you. **Fine print: limited to 2 per person each day during shutdown with proof**"
Hungry? Pour Taproom
has posted that now through Sunday they're offering gov't employees a free meal. Grab a brew, too, from one of their 70 taps (or draft cocktails and wine).
Are we missing a boozy deal for government workers? Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com with the deets.