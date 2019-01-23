Poogan's rollback menu returns this month to celebrate 40 years with 40 percent off

click to enlarge instagram.com/poogansporchchs

Support local businesses and get rewarded. Poogan's Porch has announced the return of its annual "rollback" menu as a special anniversary thanks to all those customers who have supported them since their opening in 1979. The restaurant is giving all diners a 40 percent discount off the entire menu (see full menu below) in honor of their 40 years in the Holy City. Don't take this deal for granted, it only lasts through Feb. 12.Poogan's Porch — located on Queen Street in a charming restored Victorian house — is one of Charleston's oldest independently owned culinary establishments that always keeps its Lowcountry fare fresh. Their homegrown dishes have led them to be nationally recognized by, The Travel Channel, and, making them an ideal spot for some good ol' Southern brunch and dinner. Feast daily, with 40 percent off, on their classics like sweet tea glazed salmon, shrimp and grits, blackened catfish, and cornmeal fried pickled okra.Doubling down on the deals, Poogan's sister restaurant Poogan's Smokehouse is also running a special deal of 20 percent off meals until Feb. 12.