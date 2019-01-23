132 Spring Coffee & Kitchen Bar now open ... at 132 Spring St.

We popped into 132 Spring on Tuesday morning, the new coffee shop in the space formerly occupied by Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl. Last May we reported
that Eclectic was closing up shop, leaving caffeine fiends and vinyl devotees devastated.
At the time, owner Garrett Garnos said it was always his intention to pass the space on to another worthy operator — new owners Fernando Lange and Conny Ahlgren fit the bill. Garnos said the two "have operated coffee shop/cafes in Stockholm, Sweden and Berlin, Germany and are significantly more qualified to operate such a shop than myself. I have seen their designs for the space, as well as listened to some of their menu plans, and, as a future patron, I'm thrilled!"
Where Eclectic boasted warm wooden tables and high-backed chairs, 132, perhaps in a nod to the owners' experience in Sweden, has a more minimalist, contemporary feel.
In addition to standard coffee offerings, like the uber delicious nitro cold brew from local roasters Springbok, 132 Spring serves breakfast items from 7:30-11:30 a.m. The morning time menu ranges from an acai bowl to avocado toast, while lunch choices (served from 11:30 a.m.-3p.m.) include tacos, a veggie grilled sandwich, a salad, and a grilled chicken pesto sammie. You can also order beer and wine.
When we visited a couple was eating breakfast, while two other patrons discussed how lucky it was that finally another coffee shop was open near MUSC (Spring Street's other joint, Bearded Cafe, is permanently closed).
Mary Scott Hardaway
Buy a coffee, buy a book
132 Spring also has merch, tons of merch, from Andy Warhol inspired art (like Campbell soup-adorned skateboards on the wall) to T-shirts and Taschen art books. There are also random glass jars of candy with what appeared to be European sweet treat brands a la a Swedish Cracker Barrel. We dig it. No word yet on whether 132 Spring will host pop-ups and music acts like Eclectic once did, but we're hoping they'll utilize the funky, art-inspired space to produce even more art.
The shop is open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m Tues.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., and 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.