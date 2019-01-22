Rock the Block downtown with Home Team BBQ and Hogs for a Cause on Sat. Feb. 23

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Rock the Block 2018
Sat. Feb. 23 marks the 2nd annual Rock the Block
blowout party hosted by Home Team BBQ
downtown from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 2nd annual Rock the Block is a free event benefiting Hogs for the Cause
, a non-profit that helps alleviate the emotional and financial strain experienced by children and their families during the fight against pediatric cancer. With the community’s support, the first Rock the Block event raised over $25,000 of the $40,000 that Home Team proudly donated in 2018 alone.
Guests will enjoy a full day of barbecue, brews, live entertainment, and more, all for a good cause.
Acclaimed pitmasters Jonathan and Justin Fox from Fox Bros. Bar & Bar-B-Q
in Atlanta, Ga.; Eddie Hernandez of Taqueria del Sol
, also in Atlanta; and pitmaster Sam Jones from Sam Jones BBQ
in Winterville, N.C. will be joining in the festivities. Local eats include bites from Short Grain
, Edmund's Oast
, and fromage from goat.sheep.cow.
Palmetto Brewing Co. will also be onsite, pouring brews such as the Home Team special "Nose to Ale," and introducing the new "Idle Speed" and "Nice & Brite." Other drinks will be provided by Larceny Bourbon, Deep Eddy Vodka, Altos Tequila, Virgil Kaine, and Underwood.
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Rock the Block 2018
Live music will be playing all day; featured acts include singer-songwriter Elise Testone
, Drivin N Cryin's Kevn Kinney
, with Great Peacock
headlining.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a YETI cooler, a Larceny electric guitar, a Big Green Egg, and more, all presented by celebrity emcee Marcus Amaker
.
The event is free to the public, with optional donations at the entrance, and will be held at their downtown Home Team location at 125 Williman St. VIP options will also be available for purchase
for $95 for adults and $25 for kids.
For more details, head to Home Team BBQ's website
.
@ Home Team BBQ
126 Williman St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Feb. 23, 11 a.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Foodie Events