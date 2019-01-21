What's Poppin': More than two dozen Charleston food events to check out Jan. 21-27

The Wolf Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse has come and gone during the cold hours of the night, but don't worry, we've got your list of ways to satisfy your wolf-hunger:
Monday
Charleston Restaurant Week may be over, but that doesn't mean the festivities will end. Avondale is hosting their own Avondale Restaurant Week starting today. Details can be found on their event page
.
Join Semilla in their fourth installment of Meatless Mondays
, featuring Mexican-inspired vegetarian and vegan-friendly options starting at 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Short Grain is back for Ramen with Friends
, featuring guest chef Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats.
Spend the evening with Wine & Company for Italian Wine Tasting Tuesday
from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for $10 per person.
Go to The Gin Joint
from 5-7 p.m. for a taste of Hendrick's new Orbium gin.
According to their social media, new coffee shop 132 Spring Coffee & Kitchen Bar
(going in the old Eclectic Cafe space) will officially open Tues. Jan. 22 at 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Balzac Brothers & Co.
are hosting Rishi Tea+ Botanicals for a 90-minute class about the wonderful world of teas, along with tea tastings starting at 10 a.m.
Parcel 32 is hosting their weekly Bubbles + Pearls
, bringing you $1.50 oysters and 1/2 price select bottles of bubbles starting at 5 p.m.
Tradesman Brewing Co. is hosting another Pub Fare Pop-Up
to ruin your New Year's Resolution with first-class burgers and beer.
Food Box
will be at Two Blokes Brewing at 5 p.m. serving up fried chicken sandwiches, fries, and their famous feta sauce.
Enjoy a Japanese Soul Bowl from Tamashii Food Truck
at The Six, starting at 5 p.m.
The Schoolhouse hosts a dinner
starting at 5 p.m. to help those being affected by the government shutdown.
Thursday
It's Happy Hour for Charleston Entrepreneurs
at the Dewberry starting at 5:30 p.m.Join the founding members of EO's Charleston chapter for happy hour.
The Alley's special burger
for this week is The Vermont $4 Burger, paired with Holy City Brewing's Washout Wheat.
Enjoy some Waffles & Coffee
at Oyster Park starting at 6 p.m., hosted by Holy City Waffles and Greens & Ground.
Rusty Rudder's continuing their Prime Rib Night
, serving a 10 oz. prime rib with two sides for market price starting at 4 p.m.
The Hold by Revelry hosts a CBD beer release
(with grub from Pubfare) from 4-10 p.m.
Friday
The McKee's is hosting a Rooftop Oyster Roast with Rhythm & Blues starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.
VFW Post is serving up prime ribs, baked potatoes, side salads, bread, and a dessert for only $12 every Friday for a hearty Prime Rib Dinner
.
Sap-Lai's
popping up at Palmetto Brewing at 5 p.m. serving up southeast Asian Cuisine.
Charleston Grill
throws a luxe wine dinner with vino from Chateau Leoville-Poyferre starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m.
Spanglish Cuban Kitchen
pops up at Daps every Friday in January starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday
The 8th Annual Charleston Food Truck Festival
is back in Park Circle starting at 10 a.m. Can't make Saturday? No worries, the event is now two full days of epic eats and will continue on Sun.
Dhaba 13 will be popping up
at Workshop to bring you Indian-inspired dishes starting at 11 a.m.
From 3-10 p.m., Rusty Bull Brewing, Swig & Swine, and Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts are teaming up for Bacon & Beer
at Rusty Bull Brewing. Try four bacon and beer pairings for $25, or hang out and listen to live music while eating Boozy Maple Bacon Doughnuts.
Smoky Oak Taproom is hosting their 9th Annual Bo Roast & Chili Cook-Off
, starting at 12 p.m.
Persimmon Cafe
celebrates six years of biz this Sat. with $5 sandwiches, $1.50 iced coffee made with organic Mexican dark roast beans, and $3 ice cream custards.
Sunday
The world's largest oyster festival is back at Boone Hall Plantation for the 36th Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival
. Enjoy a full day starting at 10 a.m. for advance tickets starting at $17.50 or $25 at the door.
O'Brion's Pub & Grille's Bar Olympics begin Sunday starting at 1 p.m. with $3 Bloody Mary's, Mimosa's, Bloody Irishman's Beer, and $6 Breakfast BLT's and fries. Details for the event can be found on their event page
.