Visit 5Church Charleston this weekend to help raise money for MUSC Children's Hospital

As Charleston Restaurant Week starts to wind down for the winter, a local restaurant is trying to make the most of the time left. 5Church Charleston, an upscale restaurant located in a remodeled 100-year old church, is holding a friendly, good-natured competition with its sister restaurant 5Church Charlotte to see who can raise the most money for their local children's hospitals. The fundraiser will run from today, Fri. Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. to Sun. Jan. 20 at closing time.5Church's Charleston location will be raising money for MUSC Children's Hospital and their Charlotte location will raise money for Levine Children's Hospital.There's no better time than now to support a local business while helping the children at MUSC — 5Church has made it even simpler for guests to know exactly where their money is going by adding a separate tip line on their diners' bills exclusively for donating money.