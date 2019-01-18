Get comfy at The Parlour, Parcel 32's cozy new upstairs cocktail bar

click to enlarge
Parcel 32 chef Shaun Brian loves all things pickled. He explains the obsession started at a young age, and the older he got, the more things he pickled.
At The Parlour, Parcel 32
's new upstairs cocktail bar/lounge, you can order Brian's local pickle bowl as you sink slowly into plush armchairs and comfy couches. It's the perfect palate punch before easing into the rest of the small plates/snacks menu, with bites like spicy pickled quail eggs (see a trend?), smoked local fish spread, and pecan meal hushpuppies. The classic cocktail list includes a clean and boozy martini, a refreshing paloma, and a heart-warming Boulevardier, perhaps the best choice for the next few wintry weeks.
click to enlarge
Reminiscent of the Bar at Husk or The Coop at Fat Hen, Parlour is a space where diners can grab a drink and a bite before their Parcel 32 dinner reservation. The nice thing about Parlour, which sets it apart from other similar concepts, is that it sits right above the restaurant, a few hop, skips, and stair steps away. And it's cozy AF.
Imagine if the hygge world of your dreams married the romantic design of a 19th century single house. That's The Parlour.
Every Wednesday, you can visit the space, glowing with warm hues and an impressive floral mural (see below) from 5 to 10 p.m. as an event in and of itself — they'll be shucking raw oysters from a cart and selling for $1.50 a pop, $9 for a half-dozen, or $16 for one dozen. Other daily specials include Tuesday night smash burgers and a beer for $10, and fried fish sandwich Sunday — get the sammie and a glass of wine or beer for 10 buckaroos.
The Parlour will be hosting pop-ups and live music in the near future. Check out the newest sip and stay spot Tues.-Sun. from 5 p.m. to close with happy hour Tues.-Fri. from 5 to 7 p.m. and late night Fri. and Sat. from 10 p.m. to midnight.