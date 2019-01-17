Get your fix of waffles, 'dogs, and crab cakes at the Charleston Food Truck Festival on Sun. Jan. 26

-
In 2011, five local food trucks banded together to create a food truck focused event because they couldn't park willy nilly on the streets of Charleston. Eight years later, the festival has grown to more than two dozen trucks from around the Southeast and 10,000 attendees, spanning two full days. Check out your favorite mobile bites next Saturday and Sunday Jan. 26-27 at 4854 O'Hear Ave. in Park Circle.
Make sure to bring plenty of cash and an empty stomach as you indulge in the best street fare from all across town. Beer, wine, and mixed drinks will be flowing (available for purchase, mind you) as you let loose and dance to local musicians during the festival or while waiting in line. There will also be a bloody mary and mimosa bar, axe throwing (the hottest new trend
), a huge kids' zone, and laser skeet shooting. The event is both family and dog friendly, so bring the whole house.
Some participating food trucks include Braised in the South, BKeD, Chazito's Latin Cuisine, Happy Thai, Dashi, Greekin' Out, Lola's Lumpia, J & B's Bucket List, Brunch Holiday, Samira's Gyro's, Holy City Waffles, Bearded Dogs, Roti Rolls, and Tamashii. There will also be a vegan truck, A Peace of Soul, authentic Maryland crab cakes, and lobster rolls.
Retail and craft vendors include Habana Club, a cigars and accessories company; Frisky Paws, an all-natural dog treats company that also sells bows and bowties; Lilli's Old Style Lollies; Saltwater Cycle; Old World Glass Studio; and more.
The event is free to attend and there's free parking, but all food/drinks are sold separately. You can skip the lines and purchase your drink tickets in advance, though, which we highly recommend. Six tickets are $25, 12 tickets are $50, and 18 tickets are $75. Each ticket gets you one drink — purchase them here
