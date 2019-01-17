Apparently Charleston is the No. 1 city for vegetarians

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Grace & Grit's grit flight, while full of good stuff like cream and butter, is technically vegetarian
Today apartmentguide.com
released a ranking of the top 10 best cities for vegetarians in America. Spoiler: Once again our fair city tops a list. Yes, folks, Charleston, SC is home to the most vegetarian, vegan, and organic dining options per capita.
The data collected is based on what's commercially available, i.e. how the businesses market themselves. The vegetarian-related businesses include both stores and restaurants that advertise themselves as being vegetarian, vegan, or organic.
According to this study, Charleston has 21 vegan, 38 vegetarian, and four organic related businesses, which is one for every 2,141 people. The list references "Southern grit bowls" and "gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches" as part of the veg-friendly options, which could mean the endless grit options
at Grace & Grit and the cheesy goodness over at Persimmon Cafe
.
click to enlarge
And while vegetarian certainly doesn't always mean "vegetables" (we have yet to find one in our grilled cheese), it does suggest that Charleston is amenable to people with all kinds of diets. Apartment Guide couldn't share their list of Charleston-based, vegetarian-adjacent businesses, we can list off a few of our favorites for you:
Five Loaves Cafe, The Harbinger, Dell'z, Butcher & Bee, Huriyali, Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Obstinate Daughter, and hell, any pizza place we can get to. Trust us, the list of restaurants and stores that offer killer vegetarian options is long and beautiful. Get out there and see for yourself.