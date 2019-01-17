Apparently Charleston is the No. 1 city for vegetarians

Staff picks: 10 healthy food faves to kickstart 2019

Go green

As we slowly ease ourselves into healthy(ish) resolutions for 2019, we've been fervently searching for quick to-go meals — read: desk lunches — that won't jeopardize our new diets. There are lots of health food spots in town, and you can make a salad out of just about anything. But when we really want a healthy bite, this is what we crave:

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Eat