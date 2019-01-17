Eat

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Apparently Charleston is the No. 1 city for vegetarians

Because cheese sandwiches don't have meat

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge Grace & Grit's grit flight, while full of good stuff like cream and butter, is technically vegetarian - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Grace & Grit's grit flight, while full of good stuff like cream and butter, is technically vegetarian
Today apartmentguide.com released a ranking of the top 10 best cities for vegetarians in America. Spoiler: Once again our fair city tops a list. Yes, folks, Charleston, SC is home to the most vegetarian, vegan, and organic dining options per capita.

The data collected is based on what's commercially available, i.e. how the businesses market themselves. The vegetarian-related businesses include both stores and restaurants that advertise themselves as being vegetarian, vegan, or organic.

According to this study, Charleston has 21 vegan, 38 vegetarian, and four organic related businesses, which is one for every 2,141 people. The list references "Southern grit bowls" and "gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches" as part of the veg-friendly options, which could mean the endless grit options at Grace & Grit and the cheesy goodness over at Persimmon Cafe.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-01-17_at_2.44.22_pm.png

And while vegetarian certainly doesn't always mean "vegetables" (we have yet to find one in our grilled cheese), it does suggest that Charleston is amenable to people with all kinds of diets. Apartment Guide couldn't share their list of Charleston-based, vegetarian-adjacent businesses, we can list off a few of our favorites for you:
Staff picks: 10 healthy food faves to kickstart 2019: Go green
Staff picks: 10 healthy food faves to kickstart 2019
Go green
As we slowly ease ourselves into healthy(ish) resolutions for 2019, we've been fervently searching for quick to-go meals — read: desk lunches — that won't jeopardize our new diets. There are lots of health food spots in town, and you can make a salad out of just about anything. But when we really want a healthy bite, this is what we crave:
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
Five Loaves Cafe, The Harbinger, Dell'z, Butcher & Bee, Huriyali, Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Obstinate Daughter, and hell, any pizza place we can get to. Trust us, the list of restaurants and stores that offer killer vegetarian options is long and beautiful. Get out there and see for yourself.

