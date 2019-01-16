Drag Queen Brunch benefits We Are Family — and celebrates launch of Sunday Brunch at Royal American

click to enlarge
Provided
Carmella Monet Monroe hosts the Divas of Drag brunch on Sun. Jan. 27
On Sun. Jan. 27 from 12-4 p.m. Vive Le Rock Productions presents Divas of Drag brunch at the Royal American, an all-ages event benefitting We Are Family
. The event is free to attend and features the largest lineup of drag performers in Charleston — from Diamond Giovanni to Leslie Lain.
The sale of all vodka, bourbon, and rum punches (for which Royal is rightfully famous) benefits WAF, a local organization that provides support and advocacy for LGBTQQI and straight ally youth up to the age of 25. This event marks the launch of Royal American's Sunday brunch, with a special menu available.
Featured menu items include a chorizo frittata made with house-made chorizo, corn tortillas, eggs, salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions; "the mess," made with scrambled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheese, served over hash browns and topped with house country style gravy; and muesli parfait with house-made granola, greek yogurt, dried fruit, and house-made cinnamon bourbon-infused honey.
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 27, 12-4 p.m.
(843) 817-6925
Price:
Free
