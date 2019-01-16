Eat

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Drag Queen Brunch benefits We Are Family — and celebrates launch of Sunday Brunch at Royal American

Buy a punch for a good cause

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jan 16, 2019 at 4:26 PM

On Sun. Jan. 27 from 12-4 p.m. Vive Le Rock Productions presents Divas of Drag brunch at the Royal American, an all-ages event benefitting We Are Family. The event is free to attend and features the largest lineup of drag performers in Charleston — from Diamond Giovanni to Leslie Lain.

The sale of all vodka, bourbon, and rum punches (for which Royal is rightfully famous) benefits WAF, a local organization that provides support and advocacy for LGBTQQI and straight ally youth up to the age of 25. This event marks the launch of Royal American's Sunday brunch, with a special menu available.

Featured menu items include a chorizo frittata made with house-made chorizo, corn tortillas, eggs, salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions; "the mess," made with scrambled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheese, served over hash browns and topped with house country style gravy; and muesli parfait with house-made granola, greek yogurt, dried fruit, and house-made cinnamon bourbon-infused honey.

Event Details The Divas of Drag Brunch: A Benefit for We Are Family
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Jan. 27, 12-4 p.m.
(843) 817-6925
Price: Free
Festivals + Events, Foodie Events and Gay & Lesbian
Map

