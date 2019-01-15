Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Rec Room is once again America's top seller of PBR bottles and cans
Five-pack of PBR honors
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Jan 15, 2019 at 4:11 PM
Congrats, Rec Room. The beloved Charleston dive bar announced today
that it has once again taken home the title of of No. 1 seller of Pabst Blue Ribbon bottles and cans in the U.S. of A. By our count,
this is the fifth year in a row that Rec Room has secured this honor.
Rec Room finished second in the country in total PBR volume, behind a Boulder, Colo. bar that only sells drafts (so it doesn't even count, right?)
Over the past year, Rec Room was also the No. 2 seller of PBR Easy light beer which we can only imagine means that Charleston PBR drinkers are growing in number. Exciting!
Help Rec Room reach No. 1 for total PBR volume by heading to King Street and downing a few cold ones of your own. Team work makes the dream work, Charleston.
