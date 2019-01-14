What's Poppin': 21 ways to stuff yo face Jan. 14-20

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Get that Jonny Poppers at the Fermentory on Tuesday, y'all

Monday

Tuesday

Dreary winter weather has set in, which means one thing and one thing only: eat your feelings. We've compiled a list of weekly oyster roasts here (they're the perfect anecdote to chilly temps), and we figured out some of the best deals for Restaurant Week here . On top of that, here are 21 other ways to tuck in: Sap Lai pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.

Jonny Poppers is popping up at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for tasty burgers, chicken sandwiches, jalapeno poppers, and more.

Semilla is celebrating Taco Tuesday with $3 tacos all day long, starting at 4 p.m.

Lunazul Tequila is giving away free tacos to the first 50 people in the door at The Brick, starting at 6 p.m. when you show the bartender a secret code found on their Instagram page.



Short Grain is back with Ramen and Friends tonight, this time featuring their friends from Embers and Ashes.

Wednesday

This Wednesday is the start of Locals Park Circle’s half-off Sushi Night, which includes, of course, half-off sushi, half-off sake, and local music from 4 p.m. to close.

Thursday

Maui Tacos is celebrating their official grand opening starting at 4 p.m. with $3 frozen margaritas, draft beer, and tacos.

The Golden Pineapple will be at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. bringing southern-style sandwiches and Latin specials starting at 5 p.m.

The Harbour Club is hosting Women of Wine, a special night starting at 6 p.m. with a 3-course meal, paired with the finest wines. Tickets are $35 for members, and $45 for general public.

Friday

Lola’s Lumpia is showing up at Tradesman Brewing Co from 4-9 p.m. for Filipino cuisine like lumpia, adobo, and more.

Sap Lai is celebrating Charleston Restaurant week at Palmetto Brewing starting at 5 p.m. with a beer pairing 3 course meal for $20.

Rusty Bull Brewing Co is teaming up with Rolled Quesadillas starting at 5 p.m. for a night of live music, beer, and quesadillas.

Saturday

Yamato Mount Pleasant is reopening with a brand new menu and a improvements. Join their reopening celebration starting at 12 p.m.

Dockery’s Pavilion is hosting the Daniel Island Chili Cook-off. Starting at 2 p.m., taste chilis from local amateur chefs and keep the heat away with beer specials. Suggested donation is $10, with proceeds going to the charity of the winner’s choosing.

Middleton Place Restaurant is hosting the 9th Annual Braise & Brew with for a night of braised meats and vegetables paired with Rusty Bull Brewing Co. starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday



Homegrown Brewhouse, Graze Summerville, and Accent on Wine are teaming up again for another Beer vs Wine Dinner Part II. Head chef of Graze, Michael Karkut will be preparing a five-course meal, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person with limited seating available.

Stems & Skins celebrates their three year anniversary party with Short Grain providing the food starting at 6 p.m. Read all about their forthcoming joint Park Circle restaurant Jackrabbit Filly here.

Swig & Swine is teaming up with Blade & Bull Axe Throwing of Charleston for an afternoon of barbecue and axes starting at 1 p.m.

To help close out Charleston Restaurant Week, Spanglish is popping up at Palmetto Brewing for a three-course meal for $20 starting at 12 p.m.

Boone Hall Plantation is hosting their Wine Under the Oaks special event, featuring wine tastings, live music, food demos, and complimentary oysters starting 1 p.m. Tickets are $55.