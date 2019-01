Florie's at Commonhouse Aleworks officially takes over the Park Circle brewery's kitchen this week

click to enlarge Brannon Florie

Florie's at Commonhouse will have a menu of pub fare with a bomb burger being one of the specialties

click to enlarge Brannon Florie

Huevos rancheros

On Saturday, Commonhouse Aleworks celebrated one year of business. In 365 days, the Park Circle brewery has collaborated with Shovels & Rope, expanded their outdoor space, and started distributing their beer. They've hosted food trucks and pop-ups, from April Robinson to Sap Lai. And now, after rotating trucks and chefs through the popular spot each week, Commonhouse is making it official.Chef Brannon Florie's team is taking over the brewery's small kitchen with Florie's at Commonhouse and the chef/restaurateur couldn't be more excited.The man behind East Cooper restaurants On Forty One, Pier 22, and Pier 41 is bringing a "pub fare" focused menu to Commonhouse."I'm sThe day-to-day chef at the Park Circle joint will be Curtis Brown, a native who recently moved back to the area after serving in the military. Florie says Curtis will have a huge daily specials board, with a soup du jour, appetizers, and some entrees, depending on what the people want. Commonhouse owner/operator Hank Hanna says that Florie will be in charge of "all aspects of food at Commonhouse from now on. It will be at his discretion if there are other pop-ups or food trucks."Expect to try Florie's at Commonhouse "very very soon," says Florie. "If all goes well as soon as tomorrow." You heard the man.