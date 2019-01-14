Florie's at Commonhouse Aleworks officially takes over the Park Circle brewery's kitchen this week

click to enlarge
Florie's at Commonhouse will have a menu of pub fare with a bomb burger being one of the specialties
On Saturday, Commonhouse Aleworks celebrated one year of business. In 365 days, the Park Circle brewery has collaborated
with Shovels & Rope, expanded
their outdoor space, and started distributing
their beer. They've hosted food trucks and pop-ups, from April Robinson to Sap Lai. And now, after rotating trucks and chefs through the popular spot each week, Commonhouse is making it official.
Chef Brannon Florie's team is taking over the brewery's small kitchen with Florie's at Commonhouse and the chef/restaurateur couldn't be more excited.
The man behind East Cooper restaurants On Forty One, Pier 22, and Pier 41 is bringing a "pub fare" focused menu to Commonhouse.
"I'm super excited," says Florie. "For one that’s my hood, that’s where I grew up. This will be the first venture back in my old neighborhood."
Florie says the first time he tasted a Commonhouse pint, "I fell in love." Florie's at Commonhouse will be open whenever the brewery is open with a menu of bar snacks, "eight or 10 shared apps," sandwiches, and daily specials — all casual fare served on paper plates and in baskets. They'll incorporate the beer in the food, too, like for beer mustard, beer cheese, and for braising and cooking with it.
The day-to-day chef at the Park Circle joint will be Curtis Brown, a native who recently moved back to the area after serving in the military. Florie says Curtis will have a huge daily specials board, with a soup du jour, appetizers, and some entrees, depending on what the people want. Commonhouse owner/operator Hank Hanna says that Florie will be in charge of "all aspects of food at Commonhouse from now on. It will be at his discretion if there are other pop-ups or food trucks."
Expect to try Florie's at Commonhouse "very very soon," says Florie. "If all goes well as soon as tomorrow." You heard the man.