The Granary closes, Johns Island gets new seafood and sushi joints, Lotus becomes Basil Park Circle, and more

Just to keep you up to date, here are a few odds and ends from the past few weeks about local openings, closures, shifts, and terns.
CLOSED: The Granary
The Granary
Jonathan Boncek
The Granary is no more
opened in 2013 on Long Point Road, moved to Coleman Boulevard in early 2017
, and announced it would be closing
the last day of 2018.
When we chatted with then-owner/chef Brannon Florie in Feb. 2017, he said for the new Coleman Boulevard spot he wanted to create a menu that was "more approachable." That menu, which food critic Vanessa Wolf reviewed
in May 2017, was on the hot and heavy side.
Since then, Indigo Road restaurant group (Oak, O-Ku, Macintosh, etc.) took over the Mt. Pleasant spot.
In December, Eater reported
on the imminent closing, with a quote from Indigo Road managing partner Steve Palmer saying, "Making the decision to close the Granary was certainly a difficult one. We are very sad to close our doors but truly appreciate the support from all of our guests."
CHANGING: Basil Park Circle
click to enlarge
Sam Spence
Lotus will become Basil on Jan. 7
As we reported
last Friday, Lotus Park Circle is, as of Monday, Basil
. Henry Eang, who owns Basil and Lotus, told P&C
in October that the restaurant hadn't been doing enough business, hence, the transition to uber successful chain Basil. More pad Thai for everyone!
SHELL GAME: Noisy Oyster Downtown
Noisy Oyster
is temporarily closed and undergoing renovations, and will reopen as ... well, we aren't sure yet. But the rep from the restaurant promises more details soon. Meanwhile, the Noisy Oyster on Rivers Ave. is open as usual.
NEW ROLL: FUYU
Loophole on Johns Island (which used to be New Moon Pizza) announced in December that they would be reopening as an Asian fusion concept, FUYU
. Loophole had a pretty popular sushi menu, so it makes sense that they'd switch gears to focus on that. The FUYU menu
has specialty rolls, basic rolls, sashimi, ramen, and bahn mi.
NEW TWIST: The Royal Tern opens on Johns Island
New Johns Island restaurant the Royal Tern
is up and running, with a crowded parking lot every weekend night (yes, we live right across the street). With Wild Olive and Fat Hen as, arguably, the only upscale joints on the island, Royal Tern finds good company with its menu
divided into raw bar, oysters, fried, sea, wood-fired steaks, and other offerings.