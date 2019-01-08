Eat

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

South Seas Oasis shuts its doors in the latest closure for ambitious Ann Street project

Rum running into the sunset

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge #tikiforever - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • #tikiforever
So long Mai Tais, we hardly knew ye. On Jan. 3, South Seas Oasis posted on Instagram that they were closing up their Ann Street spot, which includes both the tiki lounge and sushi bar.

The IG caption reads, "Thanks Charleston, it’s time to wrap things up here and move our Tiki Collection to a New City. Thanks to all the Rum Enthusiasts and Great Bartenders who made this an incredible experience. In the meantime, Octo-Bob will be kicking it throughout the tropics, stay tuned..."
We reached out to Jonathan Buckley, the brains behind the South Seas concept, to see what's next for the space and the tiki drinks.

Buckley says that "that section of the building is set up for semi-permanent pop-ups, so the South Seas installation was always intended to move on at some point, and with the other activities developing in the building, the time was right to pack it up and move to a new venue (outside of Charleston)."

We aren't sure where that venue is yet, but we may travel miles to get there (read all about our tiki obsession here).

As far as 23 Ann Street, well, we'll be interested to see what happens to the old train depot, with Wise Buck, Scarecrow, Feathertop, and now South Seas all exiting the subdivided space in under two years time.

