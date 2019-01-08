Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts Saturday Somm School starting Jan. 26

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Charleston is a city dependent on its hospitality industry, which means there are plenty of ready and willing students who want to expand their knowledge. Some are brave enough to want to expand their knowledge of viticulture (wine, duh), whether they're preparing to become sommeliers or just want to impress their dinner guests.Under the guidance of Edmund's Oast Exchange's certified sommelier Sarah O'Kelley, anyone can bump up their wine knowledge and get prepared for wine certifications starting Sat. Jan. 26.