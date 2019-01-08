Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts Saturday Somm School starting Jan. 26
Sip, sip, sommelier
Posted
by Morgan Galvez
on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 4:34 PM
click to enlarge
Charleston is a city dependent on its hospitality industry, which means there are plenty of ready and willing students who want to expand their knowledge. Some are brave enough to want to expand their knowledge of viticulture (wine, duh), whether they're preparing to become sommeliers or just want to impress their dinner guests.
Under the guidance of Edmund's Oast Exchange's certified sommelier Sarah O'Kelley, anyone can bump up their wine knowledge and get prepared for wine certifications starting Sat. Jan. 26.
EOX is offering another series of Saturday Somm Schools to teach beginner wine enthusiasts. By the end of the series, participants will have grasped the basics of wine and be on their journey to becoming a sommelier.
Classes are offered (most) every Saturday from Jan. 26 through the beginning of May between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The series lasts 12 weeks and is $20 per class. There is no commitment to the series and all classes are stand-alone. To sweeten the wine barrel for food and beverage employees, EOX is offering a reduced price at only $10 per class when they use the code "sommfandb" when purchasing tickets online. To make sure you're signing up for classes that will best sate your vino curiosity, check out the list of offerings below.
Jan. 26 viticulture and vinification; Feb. 2 blind tasting; Feb. 9 France; Feb. 23 France part II; March 2 Italy; March 16 Spain; March 23 Portugal; March 30 Germany; April 13 Austria and Hungary; April 20 California, Oregon, and Washington; April 27 Australia and New Zealand; May 4 Argentina, Chile, and South Africa.
Tags: Edmund's Oast Exchange, Sarah O'Kelley, Image