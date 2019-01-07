Eat

Tradd's celebrates the new year with an important resolution: drink more Champagne

Wet January

Posted by Morgan Galvez on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 12:27 PM

The New Year is often a time for resolutions. People try to eat better, exercise more, and sometimes, chug celery juice (we haven't jumped on that train quite yet). This era of resolutions has caused many restaurants to promote healthier eating and sober living — we even compiled a list of our 10 favorite healthy eats to seek out around town. However, Tradd’s wants the New Year celebration to live on and their customers to continue indulging.

This East Bay restaurant, described by our food critic as a "beautiful newcomer," is giving their guests an excuse to pretend it's still New Years Eve and pop the Champagne. Throughout the month of January, they're running a "Champagne Campaign" that cuts all the prices of their Champagne in half during happy hour between 4 and 6 p.m. every day. Yes, even the pricier bubbles.

Order a glass in the main bar, or at the restaurant's glam Champagne bar. On top of their reduced price libations, Tradd's is also launching a new bar menu with signature dishes like shrimp cocktail, caviar, escargot, burgers, and oysters. You'll be living the high life in no time whilst simultaneously fulfilling your most important New Year's resolution: treat yo self.

Tradd's
167 E Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Modern American
Map

