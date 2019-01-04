Lotus Vietnamese to re-open as Basil in Park Circle on Jan. 7

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
Lotus will become Basil on Jan. 7
Just before Christmas, Lotus Vietnamese restaurant in Park Circle shuttered to make way for the Charleston area's newest Basil location.
The restaurant at 1070 East Montague Ave. will re-open as Basil on Mon. Jan. 7.
Though the restaurant had a local following, the owner of both restaurants, Henry Eang, told P&C
in October that the restaurant wasn't doing enough business since opening in 2015. Lotus added sushi to its menu in the past few months, and will continue to feature sushi as Basil, according to the P&C
report.
Basil Park Circle will be the chain's third location in the area. Outside of Charleston, there are Basils in Charlotte, Columbia, and Greenville. Eang is also involved with Munkle Brewing Co.
Basil will join a busy block of local restaurants and businesses, including Evo Pizza, Stems & Skins, Azul Mexicano, Dig in the Park, Madra Rua, and more.
